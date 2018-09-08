125 YEARS AGO
September 2, 1893: Prof. T.N. Stone will leave by to-morrow morning’s stage for Tuscarora to resume his duties as Principal of the school at that place.
———
Sam Tippett returned from the west Sunday morning in time for the circus. After taking in the show he was so disgusted that he lit out for Mountain City the following day.
———
Assessor Eggers reports the Elko county assessment roll of $100,000 less than last year; owing to the depreciation of mining property in Tuscarora.
———
The Washburn circus gave a very snide performance here Sunday, to quite a large crowd, a goodly number of people being in from the valleys.
———
Chicken thieves have been making extensive hauls from Elko roosts during the past ten days. Tom Hunter lost about 40, Frank Fernald a whole roost-full, L.E. Morgan about 15, Matty Mulcahy quite a number, while Taber, Reinhart and Lang lost from one to a dozen.
100 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1918: According to the Salt Lake Tribune there is every probability that within the next few weeks Elko will be established as one of the inter-mountain connecting links on the Woodrow Wilson aerial highway across the continent from New York to San Francisco. Machinery to bring this about has been set in motion by the Pacific Aero Club of San Francisco, one of its representatives being now in Salt Lake making final arrangements. The completion of the plan for a 3,000 mile aerial highway is regarded as the most significant achievement of the kind since the last spike was driven in the Union Pacific railroad, linking the Atlantic and Pacific coast.
———
The Red Cross realized the sum of $57.31 from the sale of the tin foil collected by local people.
September 4, 1918: Never in the experience of the people of Elko was there such a quiet election, or so little interest taken, except in the fight over the county commissioner from the north. The registration for the primaries was about 50 per cent of the voters, and yesterday the vote was not over 50 per cent of the registration. Last night in the lobby of the Mayer hotel was only partially filled, where usually it would be crowded on election night. There is something decidedly wrong with our present primary election law.
September 5, 1918: Wellington Dove has rented the Womach residence on east Idaho street, and will move his family down from Tuscarora so that the children may attend the Elko schools.
September 6, 1918: Starr Valley is having a rabid coyote experience, as several of the animals have been killed lately. James Riddell found one in his front yard on Monday and shot it before it had bitten any of the stock. Poison that had been put out for the animals caused the death of several valuable dogs in the valley.
75 YEARS AGO
September 2, 1943: Members of the city council decided last night to stand by their original decision, refusing to close the restricted district, until such time as government officials would produce proof that the closing of the area would be a beneficial move for all concerned. As a result, Lt. Col. Robert N. Dippy, COAB, Wendover, sent a telegram to Mayor David Dotta which read: “In effect as of this date the City of Elko, Nevada is hereby off limits for all personnel in the Army, Navy, Marines. A detachment of soldiers is being sent to your city who will prevent any soldier, sailor or marine from entering or spending any time in your city. This action has been taken because of the venereal and prostitution situation in the City of Elko, the details of which you are fully familiar with.”
September 3, 1943: Members of the city council held a meeting this afternoon and decided to accede to the demands of the United States army officials to close the houses of prostitution here. The final decision of the council rested mainly upon the grounds that the members were unwilling to create a situation where Elko youths would be unable to visit their parents on furlough.
September 7, 1943: Elko county 4-H and Future Farmers’ baby beef brought prices ranging from 20 to 25 cents in the auction ring at the Elko County Fair yesterday. The top price was paid by the Safeway store for the Hall Jones’ calf. Safeway also purchased the Red Cross heifer and Milton Mackey’s steer. Les Sanford of the Sanford Tractor and Equipment Company of Elko and Reno purchased the Gary Crosby steer for 21 cents and the Kent Jones entry for 21 cents. Hal Bricker’s calf was bought by the Commercial hotel café for 22 cents and Grants Café purchased the Eyre Bois calf for 20 cents.
September 8, 1943: The familiar silver and blue automobile license plates will not be on the 1944 Nevada cars, Secretary of State Malcolm McEachin announced today. The new plates, of which only one will be issued for a car, will have a red background and white numerals. Back in 1928 the Nevada plates were red with white numerals. But since 1936 they have been the state colors of blue and silver.
50 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1968: Stock horse and halter class contests at the 1968 Elko County Fair and Livestock Show were concluded Monday, with the naming of Chuckar, owned and ridden by Randy Bunch, as the Outstanding Nevada Cow Horse of the show. Bunch received the Dick Warren Memorial Trophy, awarded annually by the Warren Motor Co. to the outstanding stockhorse at the fair. Named winner of the Champion Nevada Cow Horse event was Poncho, owned and ridden by Tom Marvel, with Robin, owned and ridden by Eddie King, as runner-up.
September 4, 1968: Grand Champion beef at the Elko County 4-H fat stock auction was sold by Carol Weeks, to the Commercial Hotel at 92 cents per pound. Carol’s champion weighed in at 1, 145 pounds.
September 6, 1968: Initial work is under way on a four-story, 50-room expansion and renovation project that will cost “in excess of $1 million” at the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel. The extensive renovation and expansion program is scheduled to be completed by June 1, 1969, according to an announcement from Dan Bilboa, owner, and Dick Toothman, manager. Workmen this week are tearing out the adobe brick walls of the old Masonic building at the corner of Fourth and Commercial Streets in preparation for the addition of three new floors to the present casino area of the Stockmen’s. Workers found extensive evidence of a fire that damaged the Masonic building in 1929. The adobe brick building was incorporated into the Stockmen’s when the hotel was rebuilt after the March 22, 1957, fire that completely destroyed the Stockmen’s, then located on the west end of the block.
50 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1993: On Aug 15, the congregation of the picturesque Lamoille Presbyterian Church broke ground for the second addition to the “Church of the Crossroads” in 11 years. The $197,000 two-story addition will provide added space for Sunday school rooms.
September 4, 1993: Elko County Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to approve a preliminary plan establishing minimum standards and requirements for subdivision roads in the county. The minimal road standard would be fore interior roads on land zoned open space. It would require a 26-foot width with gravel standard. The most stringent standard would be for roads on land zoned commercial within three miles of a city. It would require a 50-foot width, three inches pf asphalt pavement and a five foot wide concrete sidewalk. Commissioners emphasized that the plan was in the preliminary stage and could still be amended.
September 6, 1993: The 1993 4-H Market Animal Auction had 22 steers sell for an average of $2.94 per pound, according to Sheryl Knudson, secretary-treasurer of the $-H Livestock Sales Committee. The Grand Champion Market steer was a 1,255 pound Angus-Chianina cross exhibited by Flint Wright of Twin Meadows Ranch in O’Neal. Dan Bilbao of Stockmen’s Motor Hotel purchased the steer for $2.60 a pound. The Reserve Champion Steer, a 1,142 pound home-grown Saler-cross, was exhibited by Iolanda Mori of Mountain City. The steer was sold to Roseanne and John Carpenter of Cimarron West for $2.80 a pound.
