125 YEARS AGO
December 2, 1893: Valentine Walther returned on Saturday’s train from his trip East. A young nephew accompanied him to Nevada and will remain with the family during the Winter months. Miss Sophie Walther and her oldest brother met them here with a team and took them out to Huntington.
———
W.T. Crane was in from South Fork Monday with a load of beef and apples, both of which were of prime quality, especially the beef.
———
Ex-Sheriff Barnard came down from Tuscarora Wednesday evening to put in a glass front in the brick store occupied by the Sheehan Sisters, all our local carpenters being busy.
———
Thanksgiving day was appropriately observed in Elko. Everybody feasted on turkey or chicken, and in the evening many took in the dance at Freeman Hall.
———
Miss Rosa Alexander, who has been teaching in Pleasant Valley, is home for the winter.
100 YEARS AGO
December 2, 1918: One of the most pleasant events of the season was that held at the Ryndon school last Wednesday evening. During the early part of the evening a most interesting program was given by Miss Alta Byrne and students who were aided along musical lines by Mr. W. Wright and Mrs. H.O. Hood. On account of the influenza epidemic only a few of the surrounding neighbors, who had already had the disease, were invited. In spite of the small crowd, merriment reigned.
———
Saturday night a train load of French aviators passed through here bound for Siberia. The left France on Nov. 11th and during the time they stopped here when they were entertained by the Elko canteen committee they said that Paris went wild when news of the signing of the armistice reached there. There were 600 of the Frenchmen on the train and they will be stationed in Siberia.
December 3, 1918: Garnet Cowling, a former Elko boy, but now representing a San Francisco meat company, is here today in the interest of his company. He is shipping seven car of cattle recently purchased from Clayton Brothers on the North Fork. The cattle are being shipped from Halleck.
———
A telephone message from Ruby Valley says that Sim Duval’s condition is some better today and hopes are now entertained for his recovery. His wife is able to leave her bed, while the children are all out of danger.
75 YEARS AGO
December 2, 1943: At a recent meeting of Elko’s Camp & Hospital committee, made up of representatives from 15 organizations, a request was presented from the field director at Wendover Army Air Base for Christmas needs of the patients in the Base Hospital. Elko is asked to supply the needs of the 200 patients confined there. Individual presents costing around $1 are requested and a box of candy and cookies for each boy, costing around 50 cents will also be included.
December 7, 1943: Two years after the flaming defeat that was Pearl Harbor, America’s Navy has come back as the greatest in the world and is blasting the Japs westward across the Pacific. In similar fashion our armed forces have grown to their greatest strength in history and have surged out to meet the enemy on many grounds, Every fighting man is doing his bit to show he remembers Pearl Harbor, are you doing your share?
———
Nevada motorists, truck and bus drivers are ignoring the requested 35 mile per hour speed limit a survey made by the department of highways revealed today. The survey showed all drivers of motor vehicles, on the average, not only are exceeding the requested 35 miles per hour limit but are driving faster than they did in November of 1942. The only places where motorists on the average stayed within the 35-mile limit are those sections where patrols are maintained.
December 8, 1943: The Lamoille Mizpah Society has sent a Xmas greeting card to each of the Lamoille boys who are in the service of their country overseas.
50 YEARS AGO
December 2, 1968: The U.S. Coinage Commission will hear a study group’s recommendation on how to get rid of $2.9 million in government-held silver dollars. The study group has come up with a plan to dispose of the last of the space-consuming cartwheels. The commission has had several proposals to consider, include setting a fixed price for the dollars — well over the $1 because of the silver content of the coin — selling them on a first-come, first-served basis. Another alternative is to offer them to the highest bidder, starting with a test section of perhaps 150,000. Treasury estimates place the silver content value of the coins at $75 million. Most of the dollars still held by the Treasury were minted at Carson City, Nev. in the 1880’s.
December 3, 1968: Work crews began moving, placing and leveling about 20,000 yards of earth fill at the new city golf course this week. The earth will be used to build up an additional nine holes at the course. The work will continue according to City Manager Jack Sutherland, as long as weather permits and baring unfavorable storms, should be completed by Dec. 25.
———
Elko’s downtown holiday street decorations are beginning to show their age. The bells and wreaths have served long and well, they deserve to be retired. The decorations were first installed some 15 years ago through the efforts of Al Manahan, who operated a clothing store in those days at the present location of the Talley-Ho. Manahan goaded the community into purchasing the coordinated decorations for the downtown area with a carefully planned and enthusiastically executed campaign that involved the city, the chamber of commerce, the retail merchants committee and individual business owners. It’s time now for a new campaign, a new boost and another new look for the holiday season. Now is the time to start working toward a new set of decorations for the 1969 holiday season.
December 5, 1968: Business to the tune of $23,695 was brisk this week at the motor vehicle license division of the County Assessor’s office as foresighted area residents crowed the office of 1969 license plates. The plates, the first new Nevada license plates issued in four years, are blue with silver lettering and went on sale Monday.
———
Sale of a 920-acre ranch at Lamoille by Lois and Dan Mackay to Fred and Helen Harris of Elko was announced here this week. The transaction included 280 acres of water right land, 640 acres of mountain grazing land, a U.S. Forest service grazing preference for 72 head of cattle, a herd of 150 cattle, machinery and equipment. The ranch is situated on Thorpe Creek, directly beneath the “Old Man of the Mountain” formation east of Lamoille.
25 YEARS AGO December 2, 1993: Newmont Gold Company has received tentative approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for a proposed expansion project that would include deepening the Gold Quarry Mine six miles north of Carlin and developing two small open pits. The biggest concern registered by the BLM, other federal agencies, ranchers and the Sierra Club involved Newmont’s dewatering plans. Downward expansion of the Gold Quarry mine would involve dewatering at a maximum of 2,000 gallons per minute. Newmont wants to deepen the Gold Quarry pit by about 775 feet below the water table and discharge treated water into Maggie Creek.
———
Spring Creek High School Principal Joe DeBraga and Vice-Principal Antoinette Cavanaugh, gave Elko County School District board members and administrators a grand tour of the new school Tuesday and then gathered in the school library for a forum where residents had a chance to ask questions of the trustees and voice their concerns. Parents wanted to know when the district plans to build the planned Spring Creek Junior High School. Superintendent Billings said the school is second in line to be built, after Wendover High School and before the planned Clover Hills Elementary School in Elko. Billings said it’s now taking longer for the district to get new buildings up because of a loss in the net proceeds from the mines. “The net proceeds from mining are good for Eureka County but bad for Elko County,” Billings said, noting the income from that tax has dropped by $25 million from last year.
December 4, 1993: Wells residents got their first taste of a major shopping area this week when the 14,000-square foot Stuart’s Foodtown opened its doors. Stuart’s, now located on Humboldt Avenue right off of Interstate 80, was relocated along with Wells Pharmacy Drug Store from downtown, said Yvonne Stuart, who owns the store with her husband. The Stuarts have owned the food store at the old site since 1979.
———
A conditional-use-permit application has been filed by Alexander and Colleen Guzman to construct a convenience store, gasoline pumps and a car wash in commercial zoning at the intersection of Fifth Street and Spruce Road. The development would lie on the triangular piece of property across from the Ruby Dome Construction yard.
