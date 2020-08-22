Rewrite: News from past issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

125 YEARS AGO

August 17, 1895: The Walther boys were in town Wednesday with a load of apples from Duckwater.

Freight train No. 8, westbound, was ditched between Palisade and Carlin about 10 o’clock Monday morning, the cause not being ascertainable. Four or five loaded freight cars were smashed up, and a hundred feet of track torn up. Conductor Bow, who was in the caboose, received some slight scratches about the face from the shock.

The “dog days” are upon us. Rattlesnakes are supposed to go blind and dogs go mad, and the bite of either is very fatal at this season of the year. When you go camping or fishing you want to provide yourself with some snake-bite cure. You will find an excellent article either at Reckhart & Froelich’s, the Deport Hotel or the E.-T.M. store. You can’t mistake it for the bottles are plainly marked “whiskey.”

100 YEARS AGOAugust 16, 1920: There has been a lull in the police circles of Elko for the past week, not a single arrest having been made in the past four days.