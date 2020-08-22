Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
August 17, 1895: The Walther boys were in town Wednesday with a load of apples from Duckwater.
Freight train No. 8, westbound, was ditched between Palisade and Carlin about 10 o’clock Monday morning, the cause not being ascertainable. Four or five loaded freight cars were smashed up, and a hundred feet of track torn up. Conductor Bow, who was in the caboose, received some slight scratches about the face from the shock.
The “dog days” are upon us. Rattlesnakes are supposed to go blind and dogs go mad, and the bite of either is very fatal at this season of the year. When you go camping or fishing you want to provide yourself with some snake-bite cure. You will find an excellent article either at Reckhart & Froelich’s, the Deport Hotel or the E.-T.M. store. You can’t mistake it for the bottles are plainly marked “whiskey.”
100 YEARS AGOAugust 16, 1920: There has been a lull in the police circles of Elko for the past week, not a single arrest having been made in the past four days.
August 18, 1920: Since the Idaho authorities have determined that the epidemic which is sweeping off the domesticated chickens in the southern part of the state is simply tuberculosis. The hunters of Nevada have come to the conclusion that the disappearance of the sagehens is due to the same epidemic. Last spring was a good hatching season for the wild chickens, but in spite of that fact the hunters found, when the season opened that there was a great scarcity of birds, and in places in years past where the hills literally swarmed with the sagehens. Elko county has reported having seen many dead sagehens lying on the hills.
75 YEARS AGOAugust 17, 1945: If you haven’t any rooms to rent during the Elko County Fair do you have any cots or mattresses, which might he pressed into service? Mrs. Albert Williams, who is seeking rooms in private homes for guests at the Fair, is still looking for such rooms without much success. However, the fair board is also making cots available but needs mattresses. If you have either cots or mattresses, or both, they could be pressed into service. Just phone Mrs. Williams and she will have them picked up.
August 20, 1945: One of the highways in Elko county slated for early construction is that section between Patsville and Mountain City, which has been such a sore spot with residents for northern Elko county for so long. While this road will be one of the first postwar projects the actual time of construction was not set.
August 21, 1945: Pfc. Millard Dick, home from prison camps in Germany after being missing for several month, has been enjoying Elko county fishing during his furlough. He is the son of Mrs. Carrie J. Woods, of Lee, Nevada.
50 YEARS AGOAugust 17, 1970: Today marks the tenth anniversary of the Elko Federal Credit Union which was organized and issued a charter by the Bureau of Federal Credit Unions August 17, 1960. President of the Elko Federal Credit Union is Max Woolverton, and past president is Glendon Walther. Other members of the board of directors are Marguerite Tourreuil, Gerald Scott, Karl Kuehn, Dick Sorenson, George R.E. Boucher, Barry Lipparelli and Myrna Sweeney. Elko’s credit union office is located in room 303 of the Henderson Bank Building where Clara Hadlock is full time office employee.
August 20, 1970: The white brick house at Sixth and Court Streets, which is being torn down to make way for the new Security National Bank parking lot, may have been the last house standing in Elko which was made of native brick, according to former Elko mayor, David Dotta. Seymour Jacobs was the original owner of the house while Douglas Peterson, Elko, who bought the residence in 1947, was the most recent owner, before the bank. Peterson believes that the Jacobs house was the first house in Elko to have running water, and also the first one to have a refrigerator. Former mayor Dotta’s father, Emilio Dotta, and George Elmore operated the Elko Brickyard from 1900 to 1908. It was located on clay terrain where the airfield hanger now stands.
25 YEARS AGOAugust 16, 1995: About 17 sites in the Thomas Canyon Campground should be open by the Labor Day weekend, according to a U.S. Forest Service crew working to repair the area damaged this spring by a combination of flooding and mudslides. But 25 of the most badly damaged sites will remain closed indefinitely, pending a full blown environmental study to determine their ultimate fate.
August 18, 1995: The Western Folklife Center is gearing up for its first Western Folklife Roundup next weekend at the picturesque 71 Ranch in Halleck and one of the highlights will be chautauqua starring Clay Jenkinson as Major John Wesley Powell. Activities will begin Friday and include everything from early morning trail rides in the Ruby Mountains to workshops in chuckwagon cooking, rawhide braiding and fancy loop roping. One of the big highlights of the weekend will be an outdoor concert next Saturday.
August 22, 1995: Central office administration underwent a changing of the guard during the 1994-95 school year. Marcia Bandera officially moved into the top office in January replacing retiring Superintendent Paul Billings, Bill McLeod moved to the central office as the new director of financial services, facilities and vocational education, and Diane Hecht came on board as the new director of elementary education. Bert Elliott was promoted to assistant superintendent of instruction. Completing the central office administration are Gretchen Greiner, director of special education; Harold Ridgway, Deputy Superintendent and Richard Harris, assistant superintendent of finance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!