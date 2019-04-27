125 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1894: Gardner & Son are building a fence around the Episcopal church.
———
While engaged in preparing material to take with him on his Wells trip, last Sunday, Dr. Wilson, dentist, was severely burned on the face and hand by the explosion of the lamp he was using. In consequence of the accident, the Doctor had to postpone his trip to Wells for a week.
———
A special train carrying 300 ticket agents and their families passed through Elko Thursday evening, on their way home from a convention in Los Angeles. They took supper here.
———
An Indian fandango is in progress on the bench north of town. A large number of outside Indians are here.
———
C.H. Sproule returned from a trip to southern part of California Thursday evening. That portion of California is just now experiencing a most disastrous drought, and there will be no crops there, except in a few places where irrigating ditches have been constructed. It is going to be a hard year in that section.
100 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1919: Z.F. Wheeler and family are down from Tuscarora visiting Mr. Wheeler’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Plunkett. Frank says that there is every indication that the old camp will boom this year, but refuses to give out the basis for his predictions.
———
In the fourth Liberty Loan 3,424 people of Elko county subscribed $766,100; in the present loan we are asked to subscribe but $450,000, a little more than half. We will do it? Certainly.
April 23, 1919: Thirteen Elko county heroes, fresh from the European battlefields, arrived in Elko Monday night on No. 19, and were given a warm welcome by the few who knew of their coming. Until a few minutes before the train was due no word had been sent out that the boys were coming home, and consequently no preparation had been made to welcome them. They were members of the 166th field artillery, and when the war was closed were in the battle lines at the Argonne Forest, where they had been fighting for seven days. They were with the army of occupation for seven weeks and were stationed at Clausen, Germany, when they were returned to Brest, France, and were compelled to remain at this point for five weeks waiting on ships to bring them home. They landed on the shores of “God’s Country” on March 30th. Those returning Monday were W.H. Chaplin, Bob Merrill, Pete Scott,, Mann Reynolds, Everett Black, Jim House, George Rizzi, Scottie McDonald, Frank Padretti, Leo Quilici and two other boys whose names we were unable to learn as they continued on to San Francisco. Jim McMullen, who started with the other boys, stopped off at Denver to visit his sister for a week.
———
Lee Harbin left this morning for Deeth, with a big truck, where he will be busy for some time hauling the lumber from that station to the Rancho Grande, on the North Fork, for the erection of a new residence. It will be remembered that the old ranch house was burned to the ground last fall and the owners are now putting up a modern farm residence a short distance east of the old location. The building will be a large, commodious one and will be near the county roads.
75 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1944: Elko will be the second town in Nevada to be honored by having a Victory ship named after it, Senator P.A. McCarran announced today. McCarran was advised that the ship naming committee of the maritime commission has decided to include the name “Elko Victory” to the list of names to be assigned to Victory Ships later this year. This list will include names honoring 50 American towns. The first list of 50 names honoring American towns included the name “Las Vegas Victory, which will be ready for launching on or about July 24th.
April 26, 1944: District Chairman Charles B. Evans, of the Boy Scouts, announced today that there has been filed with the State Engineer the required application for permission to construct the necessary dam in the right fork of Lamoille Creek, to provide a swimming pool for the Boy Scout Camp in Lamoille Canyon. The swimming pool would be located just above the present shower houses at the scout camp. When completed it will provide complete facilities for water sports at the camp, and will provide the needed addition that will make the Lamoille Camp one of the best in the western states.
April 27, 1944: Irvin L. Ambler, Milo H. Taber, J.R. Totterdell and Lawrence E. Sheppard left today for Salt Lake City for induction into the U.S. Navy. They may be sent to Farragut for their “boot” training.
50 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1969: Carlin Gold Mine was scheduled to embark this week on a pilot project designed to improve the recovery of gold from carbon-bearing ore. The presence of carbon and organic compounds in gold ore have for many years been a source of frustration to cyanide mill operators by inhibiting the recovery of gold. The problem of carbonaceous ore has proved so difficult in mines such as Carlin Gold any carbon-bearing ore has been regarded as waste to keep the troublesome carbon particles out of the mill.
The pilot project scheduled to start this week at Carlin Gold hopes to neutralize the detrimental effects of the carbon by two methods, one developed by the Bureau of Mines and one advanced by Newmont Mining Corp. laboratory research.
April 22, 1969: The results of the election of student body officers and varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders held Monday, April 21, was announced today by outgoing President Jackie Hood.
Two candidates were running for each office. Mark Vietti was elected president for the 1969-70 school year; Kenny Harriman, vice-president; Teena Moy, secretary; and Debbie Traher, treasurer.
Out of a field of 14 girls, Maribeth Mitchell, Susan Glaser, Julie Smith, Debbie Black, and alternate Val Jauregui were elected varsity cheerleaders and Ann Evans, Jane McCarty, Robin Barney and Dollie Thompson were chosen to represent EHS as the junior varsity cheerleaders.
April 25, 1969: Mrs. W.H. Supp announced Wednesday that she has sold the Pequop Hotel, Bar and Casino to Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Eriksen of Wells. The Pequop was built by the late W.H. Supp and he and Mrs. Supp opened the establishment in 1948. The business has been closed since August of 1965 with the exception of a short period in the fall of 1967 and 1968. Mr. and Mrs. Erikson have resided in Wells since 1956 and have operated Wells Propane since that time.
25 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1994: After 31 ½ years as a Nevada school administrator — 29 ½ of them with the Elko County School District — Superintendent Paul Billings today publicly announced his plans to retire effective Jan. 6. “I’ve spent an entire career of 29 ½ years with this county, and I want to pursue some other activities and interests,” said Billings. He would not elaborate on what those activities were, though he did say he has some “personal business interests.”
April 23, 1994: U.S. Bureau of Land Management has found no problems with Sierra Pacific Power Company’s plan to install 25 miles of new power line that will beef up service to mines on the Carlin Trend. The electrical lines will run through portions of Lander, Eureka and Humboldt counties. The power company plans to build 16 miles of 345-kilovolt line from Valmy to a new substation to be built on private land north of Dunphy, and two segments of 120-kilovolt lines, totaling 9.1 miles, will be installed to the mines.
———
Richard Milhous Nixon died last night at 81, succumbing to the stroke he suffered Monday at his home in Park Ridge, N.J. His daughters, Julie Eisenhower and Trica Cox were by his side. Nixon, the nation’s 37th President and the only one to resign the office, never regained consciousness after he sank into a coma Thursday at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center.
April 26, 1995: In an effort to raise more money, the city will institute new parking fees at the city airport beginning Sunday. Under the airport parking plan, long term parking will cost $2 per day, and rental and employee parking will cost $5 per month. The long-term lot closest to Mountain City Highway is designated for parking between one and seven days.
The other lot is for parking longer than one week. Mayor Jim Polkinghorne hopes to generate $57,000 annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.