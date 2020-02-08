Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
February 2, 1895: The weather during the past week has been exceedingly cold, the thermometer recording 26 degrees below zero here on Monday morning, 10 below zero Tuesday morning, and zero Wednesday morning. Sunday a biting cold wind blew from the north, and it was a most disagreeable day to be out.
February 2, 1895: Skaggs of Elko is the youngest senator of this session, being only thirty one years of age.
February 2, 1895: Next on the programme is St. Valentine’s Day. The Free Press store will today open out a fine assortment of valentines – both comic and sentimental. Come and see them.
100 YEARS AGO February 4, 1920: A marriage license was issued yesterday by the county clerk to Alfred W. Smith of Ruby Valley, and Miss Sylvia Weeks of Clover Valley, and the wedding is to take place at the home of the bride’s parents tonight in Clover Valley. Both are well known throughout the county, the groom being a prominent rancher of Ruby Valley.
February 4, 1920: Yes, the groundhog saw his shadow on Monday. And in spite of the skepticism of Phillip of Wells, and Fatty of Elko, we again saw a robin red breast yesterday. A he-robin at that.
February 6, 1920: George M. Bowers is in from Lamoille this week. He recently bought the old county hospital building and expects to begin tearing it down as soon as the inmates are moved to their new quarters at the hot springs hotel.
February 6, 1920: A movement is on foot to establish headquarter here the coming season for two or three airplanes, to carry passengers to the different mining camps of this section of the state. Some of these camps are located from fifty to 150 miles inland, and with a flying service anyone of them could be reached inside of a couple of hours and at a price not in excess of what is now charged by autos. Elko has a splendid field and hangars could be built on the grounds to provide shelter for the machines.
75 YEARS AGOFebruary 2, 1945: Assemblyman William M. Duncan from Elko county has been requested by his fellow lawmakers to have his wedding ceremony conducted in the assembly chambers at Carson City. Before adjourning yesterday, the assembly adopted, by a standing vote, a resolution described as being introduced by the entire assembly, requesting that the ceremony be conducted in Caron City and in the assembly chambers. The resolution set forth that Duncan was planning to ask for a short leave of absence to return to Elko to marry Mrs. Jessie Mueller, but that the assembly felt, in view of wartime travel restrictions, that the nuptials should be held in Carson City.
February 7, 1945: Fifth Air Force, Southwest Pacific – Second Lieutenant Joe W. W. Heguy, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. Heguy, Elko, serving overseas with the battle-famed Jolly Rogers and the Fifth Air force, has been decorated with the Air Medal and three Oak Leaf Clusters for his many fighting hours aloft against the Jap enemy. Pilot at the helm of a Liberator bomber of the Jolly Rogers, oldest and best-known B-24 outfit in the Southwest Pacific, Lieutenant Heguy is a veteran of 45 combat missions and has chalked up a total of 410 hours of action. At the controls of his Lib. Lieutenant Heguy took part in first missions against Borneo, the Philippines, Halmaheras and the Cebes.
February 8, 1945: Steps will be taken by an Elko chamber of commerce committee to see whether or not the lights can “come on again” in the business district of the city. The matter was brought before the club members by Allen McBride, manager of the Elko Lamoille Power company. He explained that the company was neutral in the matter and that it would not take any steps on its own initiative. He pointed to the fact, however, that the “brown-out order” is not affecting certain localities in Idaho and Utah where diesel fuel is being used. He explained that it actually takes much less oil to generate fuel for neon lighting than any other type.
50 YEARS AGOFebruary 2, 1970: Jack Betti of 247 Ash St. reports a group of at least 50 robins in his neighborhood this morning. Betti said they appeared to be looking for food, but he felt their appearance might have been to give the ground-hog some competition as a harbinger of spring.
February 6, 1970: Open house ceremonies at the new Elko branch of Security National Bank are slated tomorrow at Sixth and Idaho Streets. Charles J. Ballew, vice president of Security National and manager of the new Elko branch, issued an invitation to all residents of the area to attend the open house. Members of the local staff , in addition to Ballew, are Alton B. Parker, assistant manager; Betty Quiroz, operations officer; Liz Moiola, secretary; Vicki Micheli, general Ledger bookkeeper and teller; Louise Konakis, proof operator; Louise Errea, note teller; and Nancy Neef, teller.
February 7, 1970: Awards for “The Most Cooperative Ranchers of Elko County” will be presented by the Elko Sportsmen’s Association Tuesday at the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel. The awards are being furnished by Las Vegas Sportsmen’s Association and The Nevada Wildlife Federation in appreciation of the cooperation efforts shown by the ranchers. Recipients of the awards will be Charles Van Norman of Independence Valley and Eyer Boies of Contact.
25 YEARS AGOFebruary 2, 1995: Elko County’s Assessor and Clerk will hold an open house for the pubic in the new courthouse annex tomorrow. Assessor Joe Aguirre and Clerk Karen Dredge have settled into their new offices after moving into the recently completed building.
February 3, 1995: Patty Cornejo won the “bowhunter of the year” award recently as the Elko Archery Club held its year-end awards banquet. It was the club’s top award given to the archer who has accumulated the most points during the year.
February 4, 1995: Peggy Peters Read of Elko will attend the 50th Reunion of American civilian prisoners of war to be held this week at the Gold Coast Hotel in Las Vegas. Read was just 17 year old when she and her family were taken prisoner, along with 4,000 other Americans by the Japanese during World War II. She and her family spent the next three years and two months in the Santa Tomas Internment Camp located in the Phillipine capital of Manilla. She said the First Calvary Division broke down the main gates of the camp with Sherman tanks on Feb. 5, 1945 – half a century ago. “That’s when the fried egg flag came down and the stars and stripes went up,” she said. Read and her late husband, Dr. Jake Read, have five grown children.