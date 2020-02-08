Rewrite: News from past issues

February 7, 1945: Fifth Air Force, Southwest Pacific – Second Lieutenant Joe W. W. Heguy, 24, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. Heguy, Elko, serving overseas with the battle-famed Jolly Rogers and the Fifth Air force, has been decorated with the Air Medal and three Oak Leaf Clusters for his many fighting hours aloft against the Jap enemy. Pilot at the helm of a Liberator bomber of the Jolly Rogers, oldest and best-known B-24 outfit in the Southwest Pacific, Lieutenant Heguy is a veteran of 45 combat missions and has chalked up a total of 410 hours of action. At the controls of his Lib. Lieutenant Heguy took part in first missions against Borneo, the Philippines, Halmaheras and the Cebes.

February 8, 1945: Steps will be taken by an Elko chamber of commerce committee to see whether or not the lights can “come on again” in the business district of the city. The matter was brought before the club members by Allen McBride, manager of the Elko Lamoille Power company. He explained that the company was neutral in the matter and that it would not take any steps on its own initiative. He pointed to the fact, however, that the “brown-out order” is not affecting certain localities in Idaho and Utah where diesel fuel is being used. He explained that it actually takes much less oil to generate fuel for neon lighting than any other type.