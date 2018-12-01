125 YEARS AGO
November 25, 1893: Chris Baumbach has gone to ranching, having purchased the Thorpe ranch in Lamoille valley, of C.H. Willming.
———
J. M. Graham and George Anderson have leased the Fitch field of Judge Bigelow for a period of three years.
———
Keyser & Craighead have dissolved partnership. Ben Craighead is now sole proprietor of the store.
———
The grand jury ignored the charge against the tramp accused of setting fire to Mattie Mulcahy’s hay stacks.
———
A good many beef cattle have been shipped out of Elko county during the past week. Litton & Hunter sold 220 head to the Baden Co.; Frank Fernald sold 3 carloads, Charley Greenberg 2 carloads, and Jas. Russell 1 carload to Brooks. Hankins and other of Ruby Valley sold a large number to Eastern buyers.
———
It looked like old times around the hotels during the past week. The session of the District Court and the presence of cattle buyers, made things lively.
100 YEARS AGO
November 25, 1918: P.R. Prunty, who came down yesterday from his ranch near Charleston, says that when he left on Saturday there was no snow in the Mardis, but the farther south he came the deeper the snow. The storm seems to cover the county adjacent to the Ruby mountains. He says that travel is still going over the summit to Jarbidge, as the snow at the highest point is less than 10 inches.
November 26, 1918: Principal Jensen said this morning that there was no indication whatever when school would be opened up, and no time could be set until the epidemic had been brought under control.
———
Sutherland & McFarland report their store will be closed all day Thursday in order that the employees may properly observe the day, and customers should order their goods so that deliveries can be made the day previous.
November 27, 1918: Owing to the epidemic, the authorities have decided not to hold a community Thanksgiving service as has been contemplated.
November 29, 1918: Ramon Lugea, who some time ago bought the Dave Morrow ranch in the Lamoille valley, passed through here this morning en route from Edgemont to Lamoille, to take possession of his new farm.
75 YEARS AGO
November 26, 1943: Elko county license plates will number from 30,001 to 32,500, it was announced by Secretary of State McEachin today.
November 29, 1943: An intensive old clothes drive will be opened here on December 6th, under the direction of the county salvage committee. The churches will be the depositories for the clothes. The specific types of wearing apparel decided upon includes man’s, women’s, boys’ girls— overcoats, suits, sweaters, underwear, shirts, coveralls, overalls, windbreakers, top-coats, extra pants, robes, mufflers, woolen gloves, pajamas, snow suits, smocks, etc. Wearing apparel not desired at this time are mostly in the form of accessories. One hundred-million garments are badly needed and they will be sent to Sicily, North Africa and Italy. Clothing will not be sent to countries dominated by the enemy for fear the clothes will not be used where they are needed.
———
Coaches of the western Nevada high school conference, meeting Saturday at Reno high school, passed resolutions favoring an open zone tourney and a state championship tournament for the coming basketball season. There was not state championship tourney held last season because of the war, and coaches of the northeastern part of the state recently endorsed the resumption of the annual tourney.
November 30, 1943: Tires manufactured principally from reclaimed rubber(war tires) may now be bought by those persons heretofore eligible for used tires, the Office of Price Administration announced today.
50 YEARS AGO
November 25, 1968: The $12,500 lighting project at Elko’s Babe Ruth ball park took a giant step towards completion with the placing of eight 90-foot poles carrying a total of 108 lights around the park Saturday. The project was first budgeted about two years ago and is being financed jointly by the city and by fair and recreation board funds. The lights will not be hooked up and wired for power until later this fall of early next year, according to Lloyd Newton. Completion of the project will bring a total of three lighted baseball fields to Elko.
November 27, 1968: Nine Elko County 4-H’ers, culminating a number of years of achievement, will join with 13 other Nevadans as the State’s representatives to National 4-H Congress to be held December 1-5 in Chicago. Mrs. Geroline Lunsford, Elko County Extension Home Economist and Youth Agent, recently announced that Wilde Brough, Billie Sue Evans, Patti Rand, Laurie Cuthbertson, Michael Riordan, Vicki Morton, Elya Boise, Deanna Wright and Kent Johns would be among those representing Nevada at the Congress.
November 30, 1968: Demolition of the Standard Station at Fifth and Idaho Streets was expected to be nearly completed today, officials of the Vega Construction Co. said. The station, abandoned several weeks ago, will be leveled, but no plans for future construction on the lot have been made.
25 YEARS AGO
November 26, 1993: Bannock Paving Company bladed an area for a school bus turn around Wednesday near the Osino exit of Interstate 80. Bannock donated equipment, materials and labor for the 120 by 80 foot turnaround. The project required 1,240 tons of fill dirt. The new bus stop eventually will include a fenced-in-area with a shelter and a parking area for parents waiting to pick up their children. The shelter will likely be built next spring.
November 27, 1993: Dan Bilbao, owner of the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel, was honored at the Ducks Unlimited (DU) annual dinner last week for becoming a DU Heritage Sponsor, one of only 17 sponsors in the state. In accepting the award, Bilbao said that only six people attended the first local DU dinner held at Stockmen’s in 1963. Since the dinner became an annual event in 1973 it has grown in size and prominence. According to DU member Tom Ballew, the dinner raised close to $35,000.
November 29, 1993: Elko County Commission will hold public meetings on the expansion of no-shooting zones around Elko and Spring Creek when it meets Wednesday and Thursday at city hall. Wednesday’s public meeting will include discussion of no-shooting zones at Kittridge Canyon, Fifth Street to the SnoBowl, Mountain City Highway past Crestview Subdivision, Interstate 80 and Idaho Street to West Elko Interchange, Bullion Road and Hamilton Stage Road. Thursday’s areas under consideration will include the Nevada Youth Training Center, lower White Rock Creek, Last Chance Road, Burner Basin, Lamoille Summit and Catlin Shale Mine.
