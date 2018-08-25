125 YEARS AGO
August 19, 1893: Prof. E.C. Snyder, the new principal of the Elko public school, accompanied by his wife and son, arrived from Eureka Monday evening, and will reside in the Crombie house.
———
Prof. A.L. Snider declined the principalship of the Lovelock public school and will teach the Starr Valley school again. The Starr Valley people did not wish to have him leave their school.
———
Indian Agent Plumb of the Duck Valley Reservation, was down from the north Tuesday. The new Agent will take charge the 1st of October, and Mr. Plumb will move his family back to Tuscarora.
———
You can kill all the sagehens you want now. The law expired on the 15th.
———
Fishing is better in the Humboldt now than for several years past.
100 YEARS AGO
August 19, 1918: Harry Greathouse, who volunteered for the training camp at Reno as one of the registrants from Reno, but was too late as sufficient men had already volunteered, was notified Saturday that a vacancy existed in the list and he left yesterday and is now enrolled as one of the members of Uncle Sam’s army at the university.
August 20, 1918: The attendance at the first drill of the Home Guards last evening reached fully 80 men, and the streets in front of the old high school building presented the appearance of an army barrack. The new recruits were distributed among the old members and frilling will be held each evening except Saturday and Sunday.
August 21, 1918: Geo. H. Ballentyne, who is connected with the Western Pacific company, is here to superintendent the building of the two railroad spurs which connect the Western with the Southern Pacific tracks at each end of town.
August 22, 1918: Tomorrow is the date set for registration of all men who have reached the age of 21 since the registration on June 5th.
———
The shipping of sheep is starting this week from Elko shipping points and it is estimated that about 50,000 head will be shipped before September 10th, as a sufficient number of cars have been ordered for that number by the sheepmen.
75 YEARS AGO
August 19, 1943: Nevada has been given a quota of 425 cooking and heating stoves to be rationed during the first stove ration period which begins August 24 and last until September 30, inclusive. Washoe county was given 90 of the quota while Clark was allowed 70, and Elko 44; Nye was allowed 34, Mineral 13, Lincoln 15 and Lander 9.
August 23, 1943: Decorations are going up for the Elko County Fair under the direction of C.A. Nasner, official decorator, who has had the contract in Elko more than any other contractor. Nasner is known to be extremely cooperative with the businessmen and has aided this year in securing acts for the show as well as offering other additional services.
———
Native malaria has been discovered in Elko county, believed to be among the first cases ever to have occurred in Nevada. This was revealed today by a local physician, who treated two cases from the Montello area on August 13th. The cases were diagnosed as malaria and the diagnosis was confirmed by the University of Nevada, where tests were made of the blood samples.
August 25, 1943: Postmasters of the nation have been notified that all parcels for prisoners of war and civilian internees in the Philippines and elsewhere in the Far East for dispatch by the exchange ship “S.S. Gripsholm,” expected to sail about September 1, should be mailed immediately. Special handling tags should be attached to sacks containing the parcels.
50 YEARS AGO
August 19, 1968: Announcement of two new tenants of the one and one-half million dollar Elko Shopping Plaza was made today, bringing to five the shopping center businesses named to date. Company officials announced the leasing of space to Mode O’Day, a women’s apparel chain store, and Pennywise Drug. Construction on the three shopping center businesses named previously — Penney’s, Sprouse-Reitz and Albertsons — has been proceeding on schedule. The shopping center is expected to include 22 retail stores sharing a total of 118,000 square-feet and an air-conditioned shopping mall.
———
Construction of the B.L.M. recreation site at Ruby Marsh is scheduled to begin in the near future. About thirty-five individual camp sites are slated to be completed this fall. Tables, fireplaces and sanitary facilities are included in the plan. Provisions for camp trailers and for tent camping will be included in the development. Tentative plans call for the Golden Eagle card as a requirement for use of the camp-ground.
August 21, 1968: The August Monsoons dumped an additional inch of rain on Elko yesterday and early this morning to push the total precipitation for the month to an even two inches. The moisture mark is far above the normal of .30 of an inch and ranks the month as the third wettest on record in Elko. The all-time high 2.75 recorded in 1941; and second place was held by August of 1961 with 2.15.
August 23, 1968: Elko City Commissioners heard presentations of several registered water and sewer rate complaints and referred them to the city engineers for review during a special council meeting Thursday night. Representatives of the Elko County Fair Board, the professional laundries, a car wash operator and several owners of businesses located in residences voiced disagreement with the new water and sewer rates billed them by the city this month. Rates were increased an average of 40 percent to finance improvements to the water and sewer system, but higher increases were assigned several heavy water users, including the schools, the fair grounds and the laundries.
25 YEARS AGO
August 21, 1993: “I’m in the beg mode,” Elko County Sheriff Neil Harris said frankly. Harris has been talking to area civic groups and individuals seeking donations for a Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailer (SMART). The trailer shows motorists the posted speed limit and the actual speed they are traveling. The sheriff’s department already has ordered one of the devices. It will be purchased with a $5,000 federal grant and $9,000 that had been budgeted under the past year’s budget for a new car for Harris. But the sheriff is driving a car the department got for free; it was seized in a drug bust. Harris wants another unit which will cost $9,500 delivered. The SMART units would be used around the county, towed behind the vehicles of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education deputies, and left in the school zones where the deputies are teaching.
———
Cortez Gold Mine has been granted approval by the BLM to expand its present mining operations in the Crescent Valley south of Battle Mountain. The decision is included in the final environmental impact statement released this month by the BLM. The Cortez project involves 428-acre expansion of the existing gold mine. However, it doesn’t include the major Pipeline gold deposit discovered nearby, although it is mentioned in the EIS. The work will include increasing the size of the open pit and waste rock dumps, constructing new heap-leach facilities, tailings disposal facilities and waste rock dumps, and continuing exploration drilling. The expansion work won’t require additional employees, but basically allows Cortez to continue to employ the existing work force of roughly 180.
August 23, 1993: Jim Meeks and Wayne Ratliff replace Mike Gallagher and Pete Bottari as fair board members for this year’s Elko County Fair and Livestock Show, slated Sept. 3-6 at Elko County Fairgrounds.
August 25, 1993: Despite all the naysayers who said it would never be ready on time, the new Spring Creek High School (SCHS) opened its doors this morning without a hitch. The first bell went off at 8:10 a.m. and the voice of student government treasurer Salli Sarman came over the intercom to greet the students with the “quote for the day.” “This is a new day with new hopes and new dreams,” said Sarman.
