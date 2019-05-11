125 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1894: A new road has been made by the stockmen, on the north side of the railroad track from Moleen to Osino, to take the place of the roads closed by the fencing of the track. The new road is a little rough, but after being used for a few months will be better than the old one.
———
It is unlawful to catch trout in the Humboldt river or its tributaries between the first day of November and the first day of June.
———
The church benches that were stored in the Mayhugh building have been removed to the old malt house on the hill.
———
John Sibbold of Golconda, is going to try shipping horses to Glascow, Scotland, via Montreal. The freight runs up to $55 each.
———
Phil Schillerstrom was in from South Fork yesterday to meet a brother and family from the East. They went home with him yesterday forenoon.
100 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1919: Attorney Otto T. Williams has received a telegram from the attorney general that the state will take the entire issue of bonds pf $74,000 for the erection of the new grammar school. According to the state lays, that state has the right to come in and take the bonds at par, even though other bidders offer a higher price.
———
It is reported that the Union Land & Cattle company ha purchased the Roy Roseberry ranch in Independence Valley, adjoining the Spanish ranch. With the purchase of this ranch the company now owns practically all of the big Independence Valley.
May 9, 1919: The Elko County Red Cross canteen, at Elko and Montello, are the most active of any canteens between San Francisco and Ogden, and during the month of April fed 219,000 soldiers passing through on the trains. The women meet each train and supply the soldiers with hot coffee, sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies, pies, cigarettes, post cards, etc., absolutely free.
———
Carl Prentice came in last evening from a fishing trip to the South Fork with a catch of 25, ranging all the way from 12 to 22 inches long. The largest of the catch was a rainbow, just a trifle over 22 inches, and weighing a strong five pounds. The fish are running up the streams now, and it is worth a person’s time to see them shoot over the dams.
75 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1944: The Arnold Mortuary , Inc. has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Burns, it was announced here this afternoon. In the future the organization will be known as the Burns Funeral Home. The Arnold Mortuary was established here in 1928 by Harold Arnold of Mountain City, who purchased the Keyser Undertaking parlors, then in existence. Mr. Burns has been manager of the mortuary since Sept. 1, 1936. Burns has been particularly active since arriving in Elko, being one of the first presidents of the Lions, and just completing a term as exalted ruler of the Elks lodge. Burns was instrumental in making numerous improvements at the local cemeteries, one being the establishing of a perpetual care plot for the Elks lodge.
May 8, 1944: The Commercial hotel bar is closed today, for the first time since it was opened in 1902 or ’03, according to Hobe Clinton, who recalls that Lew Bradley owned the hotel then, and added the saloon to the building, opening a large archway into the new section. A new tile floor is being added to the building and as a consequence everyone had to move out, including the boys who conduct the gambling games. Rumor has it that they are appending the week fishing. The entire room will be covered in the new tiling, the work to be entirely completed before the doors will be opened to the public.
May 9, 1944: Mrs. John Oldham and daughter Kathleen are spending the month of May at the home of Mrs. Oldham’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Myers, at their ranch home near Midas. Mr. and Mrs. Oldham sold their home in Elko prior to Mr. Oldham’s induction into the services to Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Tauffer. Mrs. Oldham will enter summer school at the University of Nevada on June 5th preparatory to teaching this fall.
May 10, 1944: The primary election at the Elko high school was held today with the following results: president James Wright, Robert Lynch; vice-president Milton Badt, Jr., Lorraine Paoletti, secretary, Dorothy Burner, June Davidson; treasurer Rosie Jayo, Alvin McQuistion.
50 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1969: Elko’s barely contested city election campaign came to an uneventful close yesterday as about half of the city’s registered voters selected Dale Porter, Jr., and Adolph Lipparelli for positions on the city council. Porter, in his first try for public office, led the field of five candidates with 647 votes, unofficial vote total shows. Two-term veteran Adolph Lipparelli won the second seat with 608 votes. City Clerk Alice Geyer reported 1,374 Elkoans cast ballots in the Tuesday election, approximately 47 percent of the city’s 2,914 registered voters.
———
Crews began disassembling the United Airlines hanger at the Elko Airport Monday. The hanger will be moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, by its new owner, Harber Lazaros of Twin Falls. Preparation of the hanger for the move is expected to take from two to six weeks. United Airlines will construct temporary facilities for the handling of luggage previously sheltered by the hanger.
May 9, 1969: The Elko County Fair Board has approved the bid of Poll Custom Sound Co., Salt Lake City, for installation of a new, permanent sound system at the Fairgrounds. Poll’s bid for a three-part system complete with cabling was $9,200. The system will be installed by opening date of the Elko Open Horse Show. The system includes a permanent public system for the arena and a paging system for all barn areas and an inter-com network for all fair offices. Also included is a portable unit for use at the Pep Rally and other events.
25 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1994: Smith’s Food and Drug Centers expects to open a supermarket in Elko on Aspen Way east of Mountain City Highway and south of Interstate 80. Smith’s spokesman Shelly Thomas said, however, that the store won’t be built until the spring of 1995. “I do know it’s on the list for 1995 and in the early stages of the planning process,” she said. Plans call for a 54,000-square foot building, “one of the new smaller prototype stores.” Smith’s is based in Salt Lake City.
———
Ground was broken yesterday at the intersection of 30th and Idaho Street for a new 31,00-square foot building that will house Good Morning Furniture. Construction is slated to begin Monday and the store should be completed by September, said owner Glen Guttry. “We are out of room” at the present location in the east end shopping center. Along with Good Morning Furniture, 4,400 square feet of the building will be for Inkley’s.
———
Vincent Joseph Juaristi, a long-time resident of Elko, has accepted a position in Washington D.C., at the Office of Housing and Urban Development. He will be coordinating efforts to create long-term business and information strategic plans for the organization. Recently Juaristi returned from Los Angeles who he oversaw a special congressional appropriation of $100 million to provide emergency relief to thousands of people in the aftermath of the Northridge earthquake. Juaristi is the son of Joe and Rosy Juaristi of Elko. Juaristii graduated from Elko High School in 1987 and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance in 1991 from the University of Utah.
