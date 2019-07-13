125 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1894: Mrs. Harry Hillman, who came down from Tuscarora last Thursday week, en route to join her husband in New Mexico, is still here, waiting for a train.
Sheriff Hawley of Millard county, Utah, is stranded in Elko with two prisoners waiting for a train. He caught his men over in Ruby Valley and brought them here for safe-keeping until a train comes along.
A large amount of mail matter has accumulated in the Elko post office. The first trains will take it all out.
100 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1919: C. C. Griggs, general manager of the Holden Mining and Milling company at Tuscarora, who has been in town for a number of days, says that work is now going on in the erection of a fifty-ton mill on the property of the company at Tuscarora, and that it will be in operation in a very short time. This mill is intended principally as a means to determine a proper process for working the ore. Mr. Griggs lived in Tuscarora twenty years ago and says that he has been in many mining camps, but that the old camp of Tuscarora has the best showing of any of them, and he is confident that the future will show that there are more minerals still under ground in the old mountain than has been taken out.
July 11, 1919: The work on the grammar school is going forward rapidly and the foundation is well under way. The grounds are well filled with supplies and contractors Rockwell and Sutton are confident of having the building well towards completion by the time cold weather arrives.
75 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1944: June 1944 was the second wettest month in the history of Elko for the past 75 years, Manager Miller of the U.S. Weather station in Elko announced today. In checking the records he also found it was the coldest month in 67 years and the third coldest in 75 years. The mean temperature for the month was 54 degrees.
July 12, 1944: WASHINGTON – The War Food Administration announced today that the army will be the sole purchaser of all turkeys in 24 states, including Nevada, after July 17 to fill the holiday needs of the armed forces.
July 13, 1944: The Girl Scout Camp, which opened in Lamoille Canyon, July ninth, is moving along very smoothly with all the sixty-two girls entering whole-heartedly into the assigned activities. Mark Menke of the University Extension Service conducted two flower hikes. Many wild flowers were found and identified.
50 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1969: Ira D. Wines, one of the early pioneers of Elko County, served as a relief rider for the Pony Express at Ruby Valley – and more than a century later, in 1969, 14 of his descendants took part in a “ Pony Express” rerun through Ruby Valley between Elko and Ely. His daughter, Mrs. Lewis (Florence) Sharp, now resides in Elko; and his descendants who took part in the rerun this year include: Great grandchildren – Gary Wines, Calvin Wines, Buster Wines, Don Duval, Sim Duval, Les Sharp, Alan Sharp, and Richard Sharp; and great-great grandchildren Susan Wines, Sterling Wines, Bill Wines, Bob Wines, Steve Wines and Jerry Phillips.
———
Calvary Baptist Church will have the dedication of the new church building July 12 at 1:30 p.m. This service will climax many long hours of volunteer labor which contributed to the completion of the building. During the course of construction on the church building the same people were working on the pastor’s home on the corner of 5th and Walnut.
July 12, 1969: Mr. & Mrs. Edwin Sarman of Gardnerville announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Marie to Gary Woodbury of Elko. An August wedding is planned.
———
25 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1994: In filing for the District Four county commission seat, Independent American candidate, Everett Woodworth has changed the mechanics of the race. Prior to Woodworth’s filing, three Republicans – incumbent Llee Chapman, Brad Roberts and Todd Schwandt — were the only contenders. Those three would have squared off in the September primary and two would have advanced to the general election in November. But with a second party involved, one Republican will advance, County Clerk Karen Vasquez reported.
July 9, 1994: “The Legend Lives On” is a theme which aptly applies to both the Silver State Stampede Rodeo and the man who has been selected as the grand marshal for next Saturday’s Stampede parade, Lloyd Sorensen.
July 9, 1994: More than 149 young anglers took part in the fourth annual Kids Fishing Derby held recently at Angel Lake in recognition of National Fishing Week. The event was sponsored by the Ruby Mountain Ranger District of the Humboldt National Forest, Ruby Lake Wildlife Refuge and the Northeast Nevada Chapter of Trout Unlimited. The largest fish award was given to Justin Campbell of Elko for his 15 1/8 inch, one pound catch.
July 11, 1994: Elko and Eureka County Commissioners have tentatively approved an agreement for a new regional juvenile detention facility in Elko that Eureka will finance with a $2 million loan. Elko will furnish the site and maintain the facility as its part of the agreement. Juveniles currently are housed in Elko County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.