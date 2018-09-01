125 YEARS AGO
August 26, 1893: Messrs. A. Bruce and Frank Cogswell have formed a partnership for the purpose of carrying on a general blacksmithing and wagonmaking business, and have purchase the Morgan shop, at the lower end of town, where they are prepared to do all kinds of blacksmithing and wagon work. Special attention given to fitting up hay-racks, derricks, etc. Especial care will be given to the showing of horses. Mr. Bruce is an experienced workman. Having had a blacksmith shop here several years ago, and all work sent to the shop will receive prompt attention. A share of the patronage solicited.
———
Henderson Green of the Depot Hotel, is having a big barn erected on his lot adjoining Freeman Hall, and will be able, by to-day, to accommodate his patrons who come from the valleys, with hay and grain for their teams.
———
Overman has been kept busy the past week hauling water pipe up to the head of Kitridge canyon for the Water Company. The pipe line is to be extended.
———
Look out for tramps while the circus is here tomorrow. See that your doors and windows are securely fastened.
———
A few carp are being caught in the river above Elko. It is to be hoped that these fish do not get a foot-hold here. If they do; good bye to the trout; they’ll soon be run out.
100 YEARS AGO
August 26, 1918: Oliver Grover has written a letter to Elko from France, saying that he and Buck Snelson are now in active training and hope to soon get orders to go over the top. He writes that they were seven days crossing the Atlantic and that it was a very enjoyable trip.
August 27, 1918: At a meeting of the county council of defense held last Friday night, it was decided to close all saloons in the towns along the railroads during the time passenger trains were in the yards, this action being necessary from the fact that soldiers have been sold liquor by the saloons.
———
The following will be good news for the hunters who are unable to get away during the week. Game Warden Backman has announced that owing to the peculiar way in which the game laws read, controlling the open season for sage hen, the season will not close until midnight next Sunday, September 1st, so get your gun and go after the birds next Sunday.
August 28, 1918: C.S. Tremewan, republican candidate for the assembly, came down from his ranch on the North Fork to file his expenses for the primaries according to the election law. Tomorrow is the last day in which candidates can file their expense account, and failure to do so will be a bar to their names going on the ballot.
75 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1943: Packed with more enthusiasm than has marked any of the previous six rallies, and high-lighted by the naming of the Queen of the Elko County Fair, the seventh annual Pep Rally held last night proved outstanding in the history of the event. Miss Beryl Rigsby, daughter of D.E. Pierce, and sponsored by the Elks lodge, was introduced at the opening of the gathering by Clyde Madsen, president of the Jaycees, as the queen. Miss Rigsby was chosen by votes from Henry King from the Commercial Lounge show, Bing Crosby and boys of the Wendover base. The choice was made from photographs and other contestants who will be Miss Rigsby’s attendants are Miss Jane Littlefield, Miss Alice Williams and Miss Shirley Keller.
August 30, 1943: The Elko Garden Club urges Elko County residents to display their Victory garden vegetables, fruit, etc., at the Farm Produce Building, instructions and prizes according to the premium book of 1943, all entries to be in by Thursday, Sept. 2nd. An outstanding exhibit is expected owing to the many new Victory gardeners this year out our Fair needs you co-operation in making this an outstanding success, Mrs. Chas. L. Smith, chairman Victory gardens, said today.
———
Gardeners are urged to cover anything they wish to save from the frost. The temperature was low this morning and may drop below freezing again tonight.
———
Fred Vignola, who purchased the Lugea ranch last winter, has recently acquired the Nick Goicoa ranch, which adjoins the Lugea place, and in company with his brother Joe, will furnish milk for the Purity Dairy in Elko.
50 YEARS AGO
August 26, 1968: Fire from an undetermined origin completely destroyed the ranch home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Palacio near Lamoille over the weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Palacio and two sons, Bobby and Johnny, were away from the ranch when the fire started on Friday afternoon. The flames were discovered by Bobby when he returned to the house from the hayfield. Palacio also in the hayfield noticed the smoke from the burning building, but the fire had progressed so far at that point the house could not be saved. Old-timers in the Lamoille area reported the house was constructed in 1886 from squares of adobe formed to resemble bricks, Adobe for the blocks was obtained from fields near the house, and the same blocks were used in the old Voight house on a nearby ranch.
———
Steel framework of a mile-long conveyor system that will stockpile more than two million tons of gravel for the Carlin Canyon Interstate 80 construction project now bridges US. Highway 40, eight miles west of Elko. The conveyer, erected by Morrison-Knudsen Co. of Boise, will carry a total of 2,250,000 tons of gravel from a pit on the McKinley Ranch to a stockpile area north of U.S. 40 at the rate of 800 tons per hour.
August 27, 1968: Bids for a bridge over Hendrick’s creek near Wildhorse reservoir will be opened at highway headquarters in Carson City September 12. The structure will replace a existing multiplate pipe bridge on State Route 51 some 60 miles north of Elko. Construction of the bridge will permit passage of boats beneath the highway from Wildhorse to Hendrick’s creek which is scheduled to develop into a boating and fishing resort area.
25 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1993: Nevada Chuckars Unlimited (NCU), a club formed in 1984 to help increase the population of chucker partridges in northeastern Nevada, last week celebrated a rebirth of its own. The group had all but dismantled in recent years due to a lack of funding and dying interest, said NCU President Mike Gallagher, Also, five years of drought combined with last year’s severe snow “about did away with all the wild birds,” he said. The group has reorganized and, thanks to generous donations from local businesses and individuals, is instituting new catch-and-release and brooding programs. NCU has also installed six guzzler units at locations across Elko County. The units consist of 500-gallon tanks, designed to trap rain and snowmelt. NCU suffered a large setback in May 1989 when vandals, calling themselves the Animal Liberation Front, broke into NCU’s bird farm facilities at the Nevada Youth Training Center. Vandals opened cages, destroyed incubators and ransacked the NCU offices for the purpose of liberating chuckars from a fate as hunters’ game.
August 28, 1993: Award-winning country singer Joe Diffie will appear at this year’s Elko County Fair at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Diffie is best-known for his songs about the common man, which include the hit singles “Home,” “If the Devil Danced in Empty Pockets,” “New Way to Light Up and Old Flame,” and “Is it Cold in Here.” The concert is sponsored by the Elko County Fair and KRJC Radio. Tickets are $16 in advance and $20 at the gate and are available at the fair office.
August 31, 1993: Elko County Federal Land Use Planning Commissioners heard a presentation Thursday from a group that wants to introduce elk to the Bruneau River drainage area. William Geer, chairman of the Bruneau River Elk Management Advisory Committee, said in addition to introducing elk to the Bruneau River basin, his group also wanted to promote wildlife in the area and to work with neighboring ranchers to balance shared resources. The committee was created by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in 1990 shortly after the purchase of 4,720 acres in the basin (formerly the Howard Ranch) to provide a forum for working out conflicts between wildlife and livestock.
