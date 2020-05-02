Rewrite: News from past issues

April 26, 1920: News reached Elko Saturday of a reported gold placer strike on Rock Creek, about twenty miles west of Tuscarora, on the road to Gold Circle, and while the news is meager it has every evidence of being trustworthy. It seems that before the war, when the old camp of Divide was in existence, Mr. Lane, a mining engineer spent some time exploring the Rock Creek district and found evidence of placer gold. The war coming on, he had not time to prove his find. He enlisted in the engineering department and was with the first company sent to France. He did not get back until late July and as soon as discharged came to Nevada and began to prospect where he left off. Late in the fall, or rather in the fore part of the winter, he made his find on Rock Creek.