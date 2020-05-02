Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1895: There is a big Indian fandango in progress near the reservoir. A large number of Indians are in attendance.
If you want to help Elko county vote for the County High School on Monday. Every voter in favor of the High School should go to the polls and cast a vote for education.
More cattle were shipped from Nevada during the month of March, this year, than at any other period in the history of the State, not excepting the beef bonanza days. Nevada is all right.
100 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1920: News reached Elko Saturday of a reported gold placer strike on Rock Creek, about twenty miles west of Tuscarora, on the road to Gold Circle, and while the news is meager it has every evidence of being trustworthy. It seems that before the war, when the old camp of Divide was in existence, Mr. Lane, a mining engineer spent some time exploring the Rock Creek district and found evidence of placer gold. The war coming on, he had not time to prove his find. He enlisted in the engineering department and was with the first company sent to France. He did not get back until late July and as soon as discharged came to Nevada and began to prospect where he left off. Late in the fall, or rather in the fore part of the winter, he made his find on Rock Creek.
April 26, 1920: The hunters who participated in the magpie hunt yesterday have come to the conclusion that the magpie is the foxiest bird that flies, and that somebody must have tipped the birds off to the fact that the members of the Fish and Game Club were after their scalps. Lots of birds were seen, but few were killed. The hardware stores did a rushing business Saturday, and enough powder was burned to annihilate a German regiment but everybody came in happy, sunburned and tired.
April 28, 1920: Albert Trescartes, who lives near Lamoille and who has a band of sheep, was in town yesterday and tells of losing many lambs this spring killed by a monster wildcat. The lambs are but a few days old and run with a bunch of ewes near the farm house, but in spite of the closest kind of a watch the wildcat takes a daily toll, sometime killing as many as five lambs in his dash through the flock. The tracks of the animal show that it is a monster cat, and Mr. Trescartes has offered a reward of twenty dollars for its scalp.
75 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1945: Herman Van der Dussen, M.M. 3/c met C.L. “Toby” Hammond, fireman 1/c, somewhere in the Philippines recently and had good visit with him, he writes. But since Hammond has been transferred to the boat pool, they have not seen each other again. Van der Dussen is still with a motor pool. Mrs. Van der Dussen is employed by Glaser Dairy.
April 27, 1945: St. Joseph’s Church will be the scene of an impressive ceremony when 21 children will receive First Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Mass. Ronald Thorpe, cross bearer accompanied by two small acolytes, Ralph Paoli and Terry Shadle will lead the Procession into the Church. Four small angels, Dolores and Louise Tremewan, Angelina Macias and Janet Wise will lead the First Communicants to the altar. The following children are in the First Communion class: Reine Sabala, Louise Arostegui, Merna Rae Mack, Dolores Goicoechea, Georgia Lipparelli, Ethel Wise, Julia Glennon, Diann Tremewan, Mary Teresa Urristi, Josephine Urristi, Isabelle Elia, Margaret Samper, Andrew Domingo, Raul Hernandez, Donald Thorpe, Robert Pattani, Daniel Ayarra, Frank Aguirre, Robert Burns, Albert Samper and Frank Beitia.
April 30, 1945: Horse thieves are being hunted by plane in Elko county these days. At least that is what happened yesterday when George Ewing and Jack Martin, “of nowhere in particular,” attempted to make a get-away on two horses they allegedly stole from the Howard ranch, west of this city. Sheriff Smith asked Deputy Norman Brown, who is an airplane pilot, to fly north and see if he could see the riders. He spotted them shorty before they reached the Dinner Station. Sheriff Smith had already made phone calls and by the time he had reached the Dinner Station the two men were line up against a fence, being held there for his arrival.
50 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1970: Don Elser, Vo-Ag Teacher at Elko County High School, has been named tops in the Pacific Region by the Future Farmers of America. He was honored as an outstanding teacher in Agriculture and his selection was based on the accomplishments of his students in FFA, including the number of state officers coming from his chapter and the number receiving other awards such as Star Farmer recognitions.
April 28, 1970: Mr. & Mrs. Pete Ormaza and children returned Friday by airplane after a 3-month vacation to the Basque Lands in Spain.
April 29, 1970: Matt Trontel, head football coach at Elko High School for the past eight years, last night was selected to fill the newly-created post of athletic director at Elko High School. Trontel, 36, has been teaching and coaching in the district since 1960 and has served as head coach for three of the major sports at Elko High School – football, basketball and track – during that time. In his new position he will coordinate the entire athletic program at Elko High School and will retire from active coaching. Trontel and his wife, Linda, who is a girls’ physical education teacher and drill team sponsor at Elko High, live in Elko.
25 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1995: Spring Creek High School held its first track meet in school history yesterday, with Independence winning the boys’ division and Spring Creek taking the girls’ title. Spring Creek’s Dallas Gerber was a standout in the running events, taking firsts in the 800, 2600 and 3200 runs. Spring Creek’s girls tallied points in 15 of 18 events, including 22 points for finishing one-two in the pole vault. Jennifer Barrett was first and Kasci Weeks was second. They both cleared 6-6.
April 28, 1995: The Elko High School Junior-Senior Prom, Reflections, will be held Saturday at the Elko Convention Center. This year’s prom was coordinated by advisors Bob Lake and Don Brown; student advisors, senior class president Jeff Colon and junior class president Amber Wolf.
April 29, 1995: The Wright Motor Ranch emerged as the winner of the 16 teams competing in the 10th Annual Ranch hand Rodeo at the Spring Creek Horse Palace. Wright members were Mark Eldridge, Marlow Eldridge, Ira Walker, and Sarah Abel. Dotson Livestock (Dave Boyles, Mark Dotson, Butch Shield, Glen McCoy and Paula Boyles) was second. The third place team was Ellison Ranching. Its members (Fredrico Carlos, Shane Sanders, Vince Mendive, Scott Satterthwaite, and Lori Rogers).
