Rewrite: News from past issues

December 12, 1919: The Telescope hotel has been leased by the Manning company who will use the ground floor as a store while the upper floors have been leased by Jean Cipraini who will open a lodging house.

75 YEARS AGODecember 8, 1944: The SS Elko Victory ship went down the ways today, christened by Miss Marilyn Patterson, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Patterson of Elko. Miss Nancy Badt, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Milton B. Badt, was the maid of honor. More than 100 residents and former residents of Elko county were present at the ceremony.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 12, 1944: It was warmer in Elko this morning. Did you feel the difference? Instead of being 22 below it was only 21. Incidentally Manager Miller of the U.S. weather station in Elko says things aren’t going to change over night. We can still look forward to sub-zero weather.

An Eighth Air Force Bomber Station, England – Second Lieutenant Archie L. Lani, 28, of Elko, Nev., has been awarded an Oak Leaf Cluster to his Air Medal. Lieutenant Lani is co-pilot of an Eighth Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress that has been taking part in the bombing attacks on Nazi was industries and military targets in support of the Allied ground forces, and the award was for “meritorious achievement” during these attacks.