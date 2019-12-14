Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
December 8, 1894: There are 223 students now attending the State University at Reno.
The Eastern District Lodge of Good Templars held a three days’ convention in Starr Valley week before last, a large number of Templars being in attendance. Reports from all subordinate lodges show that the order is advancing at a good rate in this part of the State.
Professor Ring is busily engaged in preparing questions for the semi-annual teachers’ examination, which will be held all over this State on the first Monday of January.
100 YEARS AGODecember 8, 1919: At their regular meeting held last Friday evening the Elko Chapter R.A.M. held their annual election of officers as follows: George Russell, High Priest; C.E. Whiteside, King; Guy M. Blair, Scribe; H.H. Bartlett, C. of H.; W.R. Mayer, R.A.C.; John Henderson, Treasurer; J.C. Doughty, Recorder.
It has been reported to us this afternoon that Neut. J. Phillips of Tuscarora, has purchased from A. Filippine the old Green ranch a few miles east of town.
December 10, 1919: While Elko was not the coldest place in Nevada yesterday it was cold enough for comfort even at that, the government thermometer registering twenty-six below. Halleck, supposed to be the coldest place in the state, registered 36 below, while Carlin reported 38 degree below. The weather began moderating about noon and by night it was several degrees above zero.
December 12, 1919: The Telescope hotel has been leased by the Manning company who will use the ground floor as a store while the upper floors have been leased by Jean Cipraini who will open a lodging house.
75 YEARS AGODecember 8, 1944: The SS Elko Victory ship went down the ways today, christened by Miss Marilyn Patterson, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Patterson of Elko. Miss Nancy Badt, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Milton B. Badt, was the maid of honor. More than 100 residents and former residents of Elko county were present at the ceremony.
December 12, 1944: It was warmer in Elko this morning. Did you feel the difference? Instead of being 22 below it was only 21. Incidentally Manager Miller of the U.S. weather station in Elko says things aren’t going to change over night. We can still look forward to sub-zero weather.
An Eighth Air Force Bomber Station, England – Second Lieutenant Archie L. Lani, 28, of Elko, Nev., has been awarded an Oak Leaf Cluster to his Air Medal. Lieutenant Lani is co-pilot of an Eighth Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress that has been taking part in the bombing attacks on Nazi was industries and military targets in support of the Allied ground forces, and the award was for “meritorious achievement” during these attacks.
Ed Barry has completed the trucking and trailing of cattle from the Ogilvie ranch in Lamoille to the recently purchased ranch at Charleston. They were trucked to North Fork and trailed the remainder of the way.
50 YEARS AGODecember 11, 1969: The Elko High School Choir, directed by Larry Hoffman, will present a Christmas concert called the “Pageantry of Christmas” December 17, at 8 p.m. in the old high school gym. Lucille Kimber and Lajla Lyon on the piano; Bernice Dehl, Diane Duke, and Lynn West, flutes; Anita Anacabe, percussion; Janet Pearce, bells; Gale Burr and Cole Perry, trumpet; and Tommy Harrison and Bob Morley, trombone, will accompany the various selections sung. Designed to impart 45 minutes of the holiday’s charm, there will be no charge for admittance. Instead, the community is encouraged to support the time and effort proffered by the members of the choir.
The annual St. Joseph’s Altar Society’s Tea and Bazaar has been termed a success by a spokesman for the sponsoring group. The first prize of a whole beef, given away during the bazaar, was won by Frank Aguirre; second prize of a whole lamb, was won by Francis Harris; third prize, a handmade afghan was won by Shelton Raine. Mrs. Frank Jayo won the door prize.
December 12, 1969: The Elko County Sportsmen’s Association elected new officers at its regular meeting Dec. 9. The president elect is Sylvan D. Peters who replaces Jess Huntsman. Dr. William Green replaces Mark Mattman as vice-president, and Philip M. Baldwin was retained as secretary-treasurer. The newly elected officers of the club are promising increased activity in the coming year.
December 13, 1969: Nominees for the Christmas Tournament Basketball King and Queen are couples Blaine Sullivan and Mark Vietti; Billy Sue Evans and Gary Prunty; Susan Glaser and Adrian Mariluch; Mary Rowen and Terry Herman; and Bonnie Olin and Kenny Harriman. Selected by the senior class, the royalty will be announced at the dance to be held after the final game.
Mr. & Mrs. Edmund A. Corone of Wells have announced the engagement of their daughter, Ilo Nene Corone, to Andrew Clair Knudsen, son of Mr.& Mrs. Clair H. Knudsen of Deeth.
25 YEARS AGODecember 9, 1994: For the second year in a row, Wells High School’s Future Farmers of America Agricultural Sales Team won the FFA contest in Kansas City. Wells’ Sonia Sims won the National FFA Horse Proficiency Award. Members of this year’s sales team were Tennille Horn, Riata Schutte and Erin Neff. Their advisor was Don Noorda.
December 10, 1994: At a recent convention of Nevada Cattlemen’s, CattleWomen’s, Woolgrowers and Nevada Land Action Association in Winnemucca, Alice Goicoechea of the Holland Ranch at North Fork was honored by Nevada Sheep Industry Women for her contributions to the sheep business in the state and to the industry in general. The presentation was made by Connie Satterthwaite, secretary-treasurer of the Woolgrowers Auxiliary, who explained Goicoechea had served as its president for 25 years. For the last seven or eight years, Goicoechea has also been on the Elko County Fair Board – the first woman to ever serve. She is co-chairman of the Home Arts Department.
December 13, 1994: Fourteen Spring Creek High School students were treated in the emergency room at Elko General Hospital this morning after a chemistry experiment accidentally produced a cloud of chloride gas. The students are expected to be released from the hospital later this afternoon, according to EGH spokeswoman Sylvia Elexpuru. She said doctors believed after initial examinations of the students that they had not inhaled enough of the gas to cause serious or long-term problems.