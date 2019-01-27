125 YEARS AGO
January 20, 1894: A money order office has been established at the White Rock, Elko county, postoffice.
———
The Iowa State Band, under the leadership of Professor Fred Phinney, passed through Elko last Tuesday morning. The band goes to San Francisco, where it has been chosen to furnish the music at the Midwinter Fair. This is one of the bands also that was heard at the World’s Fair, where it received much praise.
———
Mrs. Garrecht of the White Sulphur Springs, has our thanks for a solid cake of chicken soup. It is a great curiosity, and will form part of our collection at the Midwinter Fair.
———
Round-trip tickets for San Francisco on account of the Midwinter Fair, continuous trip, good for 30 days and including five tickets of admission to the Fairgrounds, will be on sale at Elko, Wednesday, January 24th.
100 YEARS AGO
January 20, 1919: The attendance at the picture show last evening was a record breaker as the “standing room” sign was out long before the pictures were flashed on the screen. The delayed pictures of the surrender of the German fleet was the attraction, and the usual good Sunday night picture.
January 21, 1919: Frank W. Drake, who formerly conducted a saloon at Montello before the state went dry, and who converted his saloon into a soft drink parlor, was arrested yesterday on a warrant charging him with selling liquor. He appeared before Judge Doughty during the afternoon and was released on a cash bail of $100 and his hearing was set for next Tuesday. It was at his place that Sheriff Harris captured 57 barrels of bottled beer and 50 cases of whiskey, and from the remarks he made a few nights ago, officers decided to start prosecution against him.
January 22, 1919: Mr. and Mrs. Jube Wright of Elko, accompanied by Rev. J.M. Swander, drove to Ruby Valley Monday to be present at the marriage of Mr. James Wright and Miss Margaret Griswold. They report encountering an old time blizzard while going over Secret Pass, but it did not last for more than half an hour. They returned yesterday.
January 23, 1919: County Commissioner Anderson, who is here for a few days, tells of losing a calf and a sheep a few days ago from the rabies, and says that a number of people in the vicinity of Deeth have lost stock lately from the disease. Since the first of the year a number of rabid coyotes have come right into town and bitten dogs and stock, and are more numerous this year than for a long time.
75 YEARS AGO
January 20, 1944: Elko county has reached $75,000 in bond sales in the drive toward the $694,000 quota, chairman Ira Pearce announced today. He urges Elko county residents to make purchases on their own initiative, pointing out that the weather conditions make personal contact by committee members extremely difficult. “Every individual must make up his mind to do his very best in this drive to put Elko county “over the top,” he declared.
January 21, 1944: “Sweet Rosie O’Grady,” a musical in technicolor, will take your cares away. It shows at the Hunter theatre for the last time tonight and is excellent entertainment. Miss Betty Grable, who is easy to look at, shows she possesses various talents in the picture and there are many good laughs in her personal feud with Robert Taylor, who plays opposite her, in a picture with the usual happy American ending.
January 25, 1944: Elko county residents—you are called upon to do a patriotic duty. A car has been spotted on the Southern Pacific railroad tracks near Sixth street to receive your old paper, magazines and cardboard in a concentrated “waste paper” drive for the benefit of the war program. YOU are asked to see that your waste paper is placed in it before noon Monday, January 31. You can start taking your paper to the car at noon tomorrow. This is a real opportunity to do something special for the war effort and we are convinced Elko will not fail.
50 YEARS AGO
January 20, 1969: Richard Milhous Nixon assumed the awesome powers and crushing burdens of the presidency today with a solemn commitment to devote all of his energies to “the cause of peace among nations,” and the healing of strident divisions among the American people.
January 21, 1969: Fred Zaga, of Jiggs, was named the “Outstanding Young Farmer-Rancher” of the year for the state of Nevada last night at a dinner meeting of the Elko Jaycees, sponsors of the contest. Second place on the state level went to Bill Thacker, of Owyhee, and third place to Charles Welch, of Battle Mountain.
January 23, 1969: Elko’s new fire engine yellow pumper truck arrived yesterday, part of its vivid color hidden by a ten inch layer of snow on its rear bumper. The American La France, custom Spartan model, pumper truck will pump 1,000 gallons of water per minute and carries 750 gallons in its tank. According to Fire Chief Bill Bellinger, “it is considered as a triple combination since it has a pump and will carry hose and ladders.” Cost of the truck was approximately $29,000. The startling color of the truck was selected on the basis of visibility tests which show that yellow is more quickly seen by the human eye than red.
25 YEARS AGO
January 22, 1994: Cortney Worline is now an agent for Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, working out of his father’s Fred C. Worline & Associates office at 501 Oak St. Fred Worline is a real estate broker and Farmers Insurance agent, and Cortney Worline said he hopes to eventually have a real estate license, too. He said he started working full time this month as an agent selling property, casualty, life and health insurance. The Elko native attended the Insurance Education Center in Las Vegas to receive his training.
———
Elko County Cattlewomen’s Association recently named Eloise McQueary of Ruby Valley Cattlewoman of the Year. The long-time member was chosen for her service to the organization; she has served on a number of committees. “She has been a real help,” said Cattlewomen President Karen Winchell.
January 26, 1994: The stage is set for the 10th anniversary of the Western Folklife Center’s Cowboy Poetry Gathering, featuring six days — today through Sunday — of the finest in cowboy poetry, music, workshops, exhibits and folklore. Ian Tyson, Buck Ramsey, Waddie Mitchell and Riders in the Sky are just a sampling of the artists scheduled to take the stage this week. Elko hotels have been booked for months, and people are now looking for rooms as far away as Wendover and Winnemucca. It will be a reunion for more than 200 cowboy poets, singers and craftsmen taking part in the celebration, and folklife center Artistic Director Hal Cannon expects a crowd of 8,000 people to attend the event that has turned Elko into what one New York Times crossword puzzle called “the cowboy poetry mecca.”
