125 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1894: Harry Keyser has taken the photo of 240 Chinese in Elko county who wish to register.
———
Supt. of Schools Patterson, who visited the Tuscarora school last week, reports that institution of learning as running in fine shape under the able management of Prof. T.N. Stone. It is a model school.
———
While driving in from Clover Valley to Wells last Sunday Mr. Wiseman lost one of his fine buggy horses. On the road he struck a big snow drift and one of the horses got down, with his head in the snow. Mr. Wiseman was not long in getting the horse out, but it was dead — smothered to death.
———
The Record says that Pioche, a town of over 1,000 inhabitants, has no religious services of any kind, not even a Sunday school.
100 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1919: Dr. Worden was called to Lamoille Friday night to see John McKenna, who he found to be sick with influenza and bronchial pneumonia. Mr. McKenna is reported to be much better today. The doctor reports that he was able to get as far as Hog Tommie hill by auto and from there was forced to make the rest of the journey by team.
March 26, 1919: Frank Winters, who has been feeding cattle for Weiland brothers, departed Monday evening for Reno to take the Pasteur treatment. Mr. Winters stated that rabies had developed in the Weiland herds recently and in feeding and caring for them froth from the animals had fallen upon his face and hands and in order to be safe he had decided to take the treatment prescribed at the university.
March 28, 1919: The government now proposes to deliver mail to the town of Eureka by auto from Elko and are calling for bids. The Palisade railroad has recently been washed out, practically all the road through the canyon from Pine Valley to Palisade being gone.
———
Frank Smiley and E.C. Riddell motored down yesterday from Starr Valley and report the roads in fair condition with the exception of the crossing over the Warm Creek bridge just the other side of Halleck.
75 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1944: “Fair Wind”, remount stallion which has been under the charge of C.A. Sewell at his Saval ranch north of Elko, was found dead in his stall this morning. The stallion was sired by Fair Play, making him a half-brother of Man of War. Fair Wind was 21 years old. His colts will be in action at the Elko County Fair this fall for the first time, being two-year-olds. Maori Lad is also a remount stallion at the ranch, sired by Nigh Raid and is a half-brother of Phar Lap, famous Australian race horse. Sewell also has a son of Man O’ War at the ranch, H M War.
———
The East Fork deer herd has come through the winter in good condition in spite of the rather severe and extended stormy season, reports A.R. Torgerson, supervisor of the Humboldt national forest, and Ranger U.H. Zuberbuhler, upon their return from the Three Creek area today. The East Fork deer herd, which grazed in the Jarbidge river drainage during the summer, is now wintering in the canyons around Murphy’s Hot Hole. The herd is estimated at 1,000 head of mule deer that appeared to be in a strong healthy condition.
March 27, 1944: Bart McDermott, who has been assisting the government officials on the Ruby Marsh Sanctuary the past winter, was in town Saturday and says that during the past winter the trappers, licensed to trap in the Ruby marsh, took more than 5,000 muskrat pelts in the period between December 10 and March 15. McDermott, who is an old timer, and who has spent several years on the marsh, declares that it was colder and that the ice was thicker and remained later on the marsh this year than he had ever seen it.
March 30, 1944: Easter vacation in the Elko grammar schools will commence April 5 at 2:45 o’clock and there will be but one day of “rest” for the student at the Elko high school, it was announced today. The high school is limited to but one day because school started late last fall, owing to haying activities.
50 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1969: The Elko City Council Monday authorized preparation of final specifications for a revised swimming pool plan calling for construction of a 25-meter outdoor pool, a 25-yard indoor pool and a wading pool in a partially covered complex at the site of the old ice skating pond. The revised plan will increase the bather capacity of the complex by 150 persons. The new proposal would add about $35,000 to the cost of the complex, bringing the total cost of the three-pool facility to about $360,000.
———
A proposal to double Nevada’s sales tax to six cents on the dollar to support education was made today before the Assembly taxation committee. The committee voted 4-3 to draft a bill to put the question before the voters as soon as possible, possibly in the spring municipal election. Assemblyman Norman Hilbrecht, D-Las Vegas, said it is “important” to find out how much the average voter supports education. The 1967 legislature raised the sales tax from two to three cents with the receipts going to education.
March 27, 1969: Ken Cook, administrator of Elko General Hospital, today announced trustees of the hospital have adopted a plan to retain the 1921 wing as an instructional facility and to build a new 45-bed wing and an 80-bed nursing home. Tentative plans call for construction of the new wing to the west of a 1958 addition to the hospital; and the nursing home would be built north of the existing structure. Cook said cost of the proposed expansion is expected to be determined by mid-June, when schematic drawings of the new structures will be available.
March 28, 1969: Dwight D. Eisenhower, the victorious Allied commander of World War II who went on to become America’s President in peacetime, died at 12:25 p.m. (EST). He was 78. The famed general in the army, who served two terms in the White House as the nation’s 34th President, succumbed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
25 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1994: About 40 people turned out to the Elko County Planning Commission meeting Wednesday to protest a proposed temporary asphalt facility off Chimney Creek Road in Spring Creek. Planners held a preliminary hearing on a request by the Rabe Trust Management Group for a conditional use permit to open the facility. To the ire of Chimney Creek residents, plannners limited discussion to “information only.” If approved, the asphalt facility would be located adjacent to a gravel pit on 40 acres of land owned by Rabe.
———
Pattani’s Auto Body Repair’s new building on Connolly Drive was a family project, said owner Alvin Pattani, who said only the landscaping remains to be done this spring and summer. The 12,250 square-foot building provides more space for auto body work, from frame repairs to paint work.
March 30, 1994: Construction of a new wing for the Elko County Courthouse will get under way within a month. Elko County Commissioners during a special meeting yesterday voted 4-0 to award the contract to Sierra Builders of Nevada. The Sparks-based contractor bid $1,069,800. Project architect J.D. Long estimated groundbreaking for the addition would occur by mid-April. The contract established a 180-day time limit. Long said he expected to have the new wing occupied by November. Plans call for housing the Elko County Clerk’s office and the county assessor in the added space. The current clerk’s office will become a district courtroom for Elko District Judge Jack Ames.
