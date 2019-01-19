125 YEARS AGO
January 13, 1894: Bill McComb struck town day before yesterday from Fox Springs. He reports the icicles blooming in that favored locality.
———
The front page of this issue of the Free Press is taken up with the questions asked of the late teacher’s examination. Every applicant before the Elko Board of Examiners failed.
———
A sample of shale from Baird & Frank’s mine at Bullion, tested at this office, fully demonstrated its excellent quality as fuel. While burning it has the appearance and smell of a piece of slab wood saturated with coal oil.
———
The children’s dance at the Depot Hotel last Friday night was a grand success, and the little folks had a jolly time. Henderson Green gave them the dining room free to dance in, J.B. Abel of the Commercial Hotel, set a free supper for them, and Womack and Rodgers furnished the music.
100 YEARS AGO
January 13, 1919: Probably one hundred men will be put to work on that section of the Overland Trail connecting Carlin and Elko, as soon as spring melts the frost out of the ground, according to a statement given out by Engineer Loy, local engineer for the state highway department. At Moline, the dangerous grade which has long been such a menace to travelers, will be cut down 40 feet, giving a gradual and safe grade all the way. The road is to be 21 feet wide at all points and is to be surfaced with gravel. It is thought it will take about two months to finish the work.
January 14, 1919: The securing of auto licenses for 1919 at the secretary of state’s office is going along merrily. Since the first of the year 1192 licenses have been sent out of the office with an average of $4 per license. Last season’s business in auto licenses brought in a tidy sum as 8,160 licenses were sold. The average cost to auto owners is approximately $4, making a sum in the neighborhood of $33,000. The money goes to the state highway fund, with the exception of the moneys collected from Clark, Lincoln and Storey counties, which goes to the road funds of the respective counties.
———
Mr. and Mrs. G.S. Garcia left this morning for Los Angeles, Cal., where they will make their future home. Garcia has turned his business over to his sons.
January 15, 1919: Sheriff Harris added a shipment of wine this afternoon to his collection of liquors in the basement of the court house. One of our Chinamen received a case of “medicated wine” in a shipment of freight from California that he claims was a mistake, and the railroad company made prompt notification to the officers.
75 YEARS AGO
January 13, 1944: They were two happy kids. Pvt. John and Fratini and Lt. Casey Santochi were walking along a city in North Africa on Christmas Day, probably wondering what their folks were doing at home. They weren’t together and were probably thinking of their friends, they were no doubt wondering how many hundreds of miles away they were. And then — they walked smack into each other. Can you imagine two Elko boys meeting on the streets of a North African city on Christmas Day? We can imagine it was one of the happiest reunions in history. Those kids were sure tickled.
January 17, 1944: Lenore Sabala, daughter of Mr. D.D. Sabala of Elko, will graduate tomorrow evening from the Halstead Hospital School of Nursing, at Halstead, Kas. She has been offered a supervisor’s position at the hospital and will remain at that hospital for possibly the next two months. She is a member of the American Red Cross Reserve and expects to enter duty with the army or navy within the next several months.
January 18, 1944: The Elko High school “Indians” started preparing this week for the invasion of the White Pine “Bobcats” Friday and Saturday nights. Coach Willard Weaver said the Indians will be handicapped a great deal in this series due to the fact that at no time since Christmas vacation has the whole squad been able to work-out together. Many of the boys are taking tests to enter various armed services and so have not been able to practice. Due to the war time schedule only three other home games will be played by the Indians. For the first time in a number of years the High school girls will enter interscholastic competition by taking on the Battle Mountain girls’ team. The game should prove one of the highlights of the local season and will start promptly at 7:30 p.m.
50 YEARS AGO
January 15, 1969: The Elko County Classroom Teachers’ Association last night won strong endorsement from the Trustees of the Elko County School District on its proposal of a new salary schedule which contains a $1,000 increase in the minimum beginning salary in the district. The proposal asked for a minimum base salary of $6,800 which would rise in a 15-step sequence to a maximum of $11,730 for an additional 48 hours over a BA degree. The present beginning salary in the district is $5,800.
———
The price of gold shot to a record high of $42.75 an ounce in early trading today. The record high for the ingot was reached at the peak of the French economic crisis June 11, 1968, when it hit $45.45 an ounce.
January 18, 1969: Elko County marked its centennial year with the adoption of a building code, which officially went into effect yesterday and requires building permits for all construction in unincorporated areas except for certain types of ranch buildings. The new code applies to construction, enlargement, alteration, repair, moving or conversion of any building within the unincorporated area of Elko County. County Manager Jim Polkinghorne reported copies of the new code can be obtained at the county clerk’s office at $3 per copy. Application forms for building permits also are available at the clerk’s office. He explained the application properly filled out by the builder and endorsed by the inspector constitutes a building permit. The inspector, who will work on a contract basis rather than a salary, can be contacted through the county manager’s office.
25 YEARS AGO
January 13, 1994: Elko City Council voted Tuesday against the placement of stop signs at the intersections of Sixth and Ash, and Seventh and Ash Streets near Elko Grammar School No. 2. The vote was 3-2 with Councilmen Lee Hoffman and John Ellison voting for the signs.
January 19, 1994: Elko’s weekly newspaper, the Elko Independent, will change hands next week when the Sam McMullen family buys the business from Max and Barbara Wignall, who have owned the paper for 20 years. Wignall has agreed to serve as a consultant to the McMullens, who are newcomers to the newspaper business, and continue to write his column, Two Cents Worth. The Wignalls purchased the business in January 1974 from Warren L. “Snowy” and Mary Monroe, who has owned it for 37 years. Wignall had worked at the weekly for 30 years before making the purchase.
———
An organization promoting multiple-use of public lands formed a new chapter in Elko last night. About 70 people turned out at the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel to participate in forming the northeast Nevada Chapter Western States Public Lands Coalition. The coalition boasts more than 85 chapters throughout the western states and Alaska. The northeast Nevada chapter became the fourth in Nevada. Other Nevada chapters include Reno, Las Vegas and Ely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.