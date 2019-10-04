125 YEARS AGO
September 29, 1894: G. Grant, a prominent Republican of Wells, was in town Wednesday as a delegate to the county convention.
———
J.F. Triplett, Elko’s most efficient Constable, announces himself as an independent candidate for Sheriff, subject to the decision of the voters of Elko county. Joe Triplett is too well known throughout the county to need any words from our pen. In the flush days of Austin and Lander county he held the position of Sheriff and made one of the best officers that county ever had, and that is saying a good deal, for Lander had a number of fine Sheriffs during the early days. He is going to make it exceedingly lively for his opponents.
———
Gardner & Son have taken a contract to build a residence for Conductor Middleton at Winnemucca. Joe went to Truckee last Sunday to order the lumber.
100 YEARS AGO
September 29, 1919: Tonight after the picture show at the opera house an address will be made by Col. Scrugham, state chairman of the American Legion who is here in the interest of completing the county organization of the Reed Post. Some days ago the charter was received by Chairman Morley Griswold, and this meeting is for the purpose of getting members. There were about 1,000 men from Elko county who was enlisted in the great war, and it is the desire to have a 100 per cent enrollment.
———
Superintendent Milne of the Industrial school, delivered a lecture last evening at the Baptist church of the “Boy,” to a crowded house. The speaker is well qualified to speak on this subject as he has spent the past thirteen years in connection with institutions for delinquent boys. He said that the cigarette was the worst influence the boy had to contend with, and if some plan could be adopted to keep tobacco away from the boy, more good would come than from any other movement. He pointed out that every night at the picture show, as soon as the lights were turned out, boys from six to twelve years of age immediately lighted cigarettes, and that the authorities should take measures to top this practice. The fault lies at the doors of the parents who allow their boys to attend the show unaccompanied.
October 1, 1919: A new face appeared this morning at the Sutherland & McFarlane store, when J.B. Fitzgerald took over the interests of Mr. Sutherland. Fritz is one of the best known men in the county and has had considerable experience in the grocery business. It is reported that Mr. Sutherland will be connected with the Sunset Grocery company.
———
Willie Duncan and Mrs. Kate Lukes who have been running the Clifton hotel and the Club rooming house, have taken a lease on the rooms of the Commercial hotel and will take possession on the first of the coming month.
October 3, 1919: Norman Bell made a trip to Elko Tuesday for the purpose of getting supplies for the Ruby Valley Mercantile store. As there is a fandango being given by the Indians, they need quite a variety to choose from.
75 YEARS AGO
September 29, 1944: There is no question which interests Elko high school students today more than any which can be found in the text books they are studying. The question is: “Who will be the king and queen of the annual Harvest Ball?” A boy and girl has been chosen from each class and at midnight the queen will be crowned by James Wright, student body president and the king will be crowned by Miss Theo Henry, president of the Fireside Circle. Class contestants for “King” and “Queen” of the Harvest Ball: Seniors, Rosie Jayo and Gene Anderson; Juniors, Delores Bena and Gale Hyde; Sophomores, Charles Perry and Josephine Uriarte, and Freshmen Marilyn Massie and Martin Hachquet.
———
With eight Girl Scout and Brownie troops active and a new Brownie troop just formed, Girl Scout activities for the new school year are being launched. Mrs. Anna Landa, formerly assistant, has become leader of Girl Scout Troop No. 4. Assistants to Mrs. Landa are Mrs. Gordon Griswold and Mrs. Gladys Downing.
October 4, 1944: Pioneer women of Elko will be guests at the annual “Pioneer Party” of the Elko Homemaker club Oct. 17 it was announced at the regular business meeting October 3. Mrs. Dan Glaser will arrange a program of entertainment. Mrs. John Patterson, a member of the Lamoille Homemakers Club was the guest speaker reviewing most interestingly “The Year of Decision – 1846” by Bernard de Voto, embodying much authentic history of the West. Mrs. Patterson pointed out that the ill-fated Donner party was encamped on the South Fork, near Elko, 98 years ago on Sept. 30.
October 5, 1944: The Elko county farm machinery rationing committee has received word that effective immediately rationing restrictions on all types of farm machinery used in this area, except new trucks and crawlers tractors, have been removed. No further Government red tape or restrictions or purchase certificates are required. Anyone desiring to buy farm equipment may do so if he can find the equipment.
50 YEARS AGO
September 29, 1969: Janice Sustacha of Lamoille, an eighth grade student at Elko Junior High, and Ramon Lopez, Elko, sixth grade, were the first place winners in the Annual Elko County Farm Bureau speech contest held Saturday at the Stockmens Hotel. Ten contestants were entered in each division and all schools in Elko County were represented.
October 1, 1969: Bill Carpenter of the Carlin Lions Club is the new Deputy District Governor of Region II for District 4-N. Ray Hubbard of the Elko Lions Club was selected to serve as chairman of Zone 2-B.
———
Elko Community College today has an enrollment of 244 paid up students, which amounts to an official enrollment of 145 “full time equivalent” students, or five short of the goal set for the new school this year.
October 2, 1969: What apparently has been the longest growing season around Elko in quite a number of years appears to be headed for an end tonight with a prediction for a low temperature of 20-25 degrees above zero. Should tonight’s temperature drop to the predicted figures, the 1969 growing season would fall just three days short of being five months in length.
October 4, 1969: Principal Edwin Jensen has announced that three students at Elko High School have been awarded Letters of Commendation honoring them for their high performance on the 1969 National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Those named are Russell McMullen, son of Mr. & Mrs. Hugh McMullen, Teena Moy, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Moy, and Barbara Rogers, daughter of Mr. & Ms. Birney Powell.
25 YEARS AGO
September 29, 1994: Mountain View Elementary School teacher Carol Simmons was showing her third grade pupils a film this morning when a lightning bolt came crashing down outside their portable classroom. “It felt like an earthquake,” Simmons said. “It was so loud! The alarms on the electrical boxes went off, and I thought all the windows had broken.” EFD Capt. Bud Gibson said the lightning probably struck the ground nearby, but did not hit the portable building. Meanwhile, air traffic controller Scott Wilson was busy getting clearance for Casino Express to begin taxiing down the runway when a lightning bold struck the taxiway directly in front of him. The lightning bolt left a six-inch deep hole in the taxiway that measured 24 inches in diameter.
———
Spring Creek High School’s varsity football team heads west again today to take on highly-regarded Yerington in a Nevada AA Conference Central Division game. The Spartans, in their first year of varsity competition, will try to break into the win column against the Lions.
September 30, 1994: In a unanimous vote Tuesday, Elko County School District approved 1 ½ year contract for incoming Superintendent Marcia Bandera. Bandera will take over the district reins in January when Superintendent Paul Billings retires.
October 1, 1994: Elko County Planning Commissioners unanimously approved rezoning 13 acres of land in Spring Creek near Sage Elementary School from light industrial to commercial. The request for rezoning was made by Gustin Corp., which is planning to build a shopping plaza in the area.
October 5, 1994: Less than 24 hours after North Ruby Valley rancher Don Duval carried out a federal court order by removing a spring box he had installed on public land beside his ranch, a group of about 40 local citizens yesterday put in a new one. Donning raincoats and knee boots and arming themselves with shovels, members of the Kelley Spring Protection Association went to work about 4 p.m. and finished the job in about two hours.
