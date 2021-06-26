Rewrite: News from past issues

50 YEARS AGO June 21, 1971: A one-bedroom small-framed house constructed by the Elko High School Vocational Carpentry Class, under the direction of Bill Henderson, will be sold tomorrow at public auction. Sealed bids will be received and opened by the Board of Trustees of the Elko County School District at 8:30 p.m. in the library of the junior high school. A minimum bid of $3,500 is required for the home which contains approximately 480 square feet of living area. Money received from the bids will go towards the purchase of more building material for the class to construct another similar house.

June 24, 1971: “Private, Spring Creek Animal Farm” reads the sign over the entrance to a very unique type of animal preserve – the first of its kind in Elko County and probably the state. The farm is located at the end of Spring Creek Parkway approximately five miles off the Lamoille Road. The farm, which is the new home of nearly 100 animals – both exotic and domestic – and 200 birds, is something the Lorne Pratt family of Elko has been dreaming about for a long time. Mrs. (Keenie) Pratt said that the animal farm is a “hobby” for her entire family. Dick Culley, formerly of Mountain City, is in charge of the Spring Creek Animal Farm operations. He and his family live on a hill overlooking the 100 acres under his control. On Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the farm will be open with guided tours as part of “Elko Days” at Spring Creek. The public is invited to come out and see the many animals including, llamas, miniature horses and goats, fallow and red deer, Scottish Highland Cattle, Texas longhorns, Buffalo and such domestic animals as pigs, sheep and burros. Also on the farm are domestic, exotic and game birds.