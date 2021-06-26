Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1896: W.T. Crane was in from South Fork Monday. He thinks the fruit crop will be large this year as apple trees he has had for thirty years without blooming are now full of blossoms.
Deputy Fish Commissioner Boyce, left for Carson Saturday having closed the hatchery here.
Gospel Hymns, 5 and 6 combined are for sale at the FREE PRESS store.
100 YEARS AGOJune 20, 1921: County Agent Brennen reports that the Lee community center of the Elko County Farm Bureau is putting forth concerted effort to rid the range of rodents. Saturday the committee launched a rodent drive on the outside land circling the valley which will continue today and Tuesday. There were twenty-five men out Saturday riding seventy-five yards apart and 5000 acres were tested. The party covered the west side of the valley in the forenoon, and were greeted with the hospitability of Mrs. W. R. Bellinger with a splendid luncheon at the Bellinger Ranch. Never before in the history of the county has the concerted effort of extermination of rodents been made. The Farm Bureau and the U.S. department of agriculture have contracts whereby seven tons of grain, and twelve men have been furnished to treat the government and range land in Elko county. According to government estimates taking into consideration the progress to date, 224,000 acres of land in Elko county will be treated during 1921 at a saving of near a quarter of a million dollars, allowing that rodents destroy one dollars worth of crops or range vegetation to every acre. John Carter and J.F. McDermott head the Lee drive.
June 22, 1921: Quite a number of Elko people went to Jiggs Saturday night to attend a dance and remained to see the ball game yesterday between Jiggs and Deeth, wherein the home team was victor by the score of 8 to 7.
75 YEARS AGOJune 21, 1946: Three hundred and ninety-one acres of alfalfa were dusted in the Lamoille district Wednesday in the first “all-out” drive against the weevil which has cut the acreage of this hay in Elko county from 25,000 to 7,000 acres in the past few years. Mark Menke, county agent, believes that the dusting by airplane will prove successful. Elmer L. Borjas was the pilot at the controls during the dusting and according to Menke he flew his wheels right on top of the alfalfa. “He hops over haystacks like a grasshopper,” said Menke. The ranches in the experiment were those of Caesar Salicchi, Pete Bottari, Amanda Baroni and Charles Westlund.
June 26, 1946: Harry Pohlabel, garbage disposal contractor for the city of Elko, has offered to sell his contract and equipment to the city. The contract held by Pohlabel will run for another four years, city manager Allen Carter pointed out. Carter said some citizens and business establishments make it difficult for the city in enforcing its garbage ordinance when they burn trash, instead of having Pohlabel care for the disposal of the refuse. Another problem confronting the city and garbage contractor is the disposal of wet garbage, which is sold by some cafes. The point of the issue here is whether a business establishment has the right to sell garbage or give it to an individual having a contract for this purpose.
50 YEARS AGOJune 21, 1971: A one-bedroom small-framed house constructed by the Elko High School Vocational Carpentry Class, under the direction of Bill Henderson, will be sold tomorrow at public auction. Sealed bids will be received and opened by the Board of Trustees of the Elko County School District at 8:30 p.m. in the library of the junior high school. A minimum bid of $3,500 is required for the home which contains approximately 480 square feet of living area. Money received from the bids will go towards the purchase of more building material for the class to construct another similar house.
June 22, 1971: Several area youths competed June 17-20 in the State High School Rodeo in Fallon and Brad McDermott, of Elko, was champion steer wrestler. Local riders who placed in the top 10 to compete in the state finals were Jerry Sestanovich, Vincent Garcia, Jim Smales and Marvin Garcia, bareback bronc riding; Sharla Hennigan, girls’ break-away roping; Marvin Garcia and Pete Jones, saddle bronc riding; Norman Hennigan, Brad McDermott and Jack Rose, steer wrestling; Marvin Garcia, bull riding; and Steve Boies, boys’ cutting.
June 24, 1971: “Private, Spring Creek Animal Farm” reads the sign over the entrance to a very unique type of animal preserve – the first of its kind in Elko County and probably the state. The farm is located at the end of Spring Creek Parkway approximately five miles off the Lamoille Road. The farm, which is the new home of nearly 100 animals – both exotic and domestic – and 200 birds, is something the Lorne Pratt family of Elko has been dreaming about for a long time. Mrs. (Keenie) Pratt said that the animal farm is a “hobby” for her entire family. Dick Culley, formerly of Mountain City, is in charge of the Spring Creek Animal Farm operations. He and his family live on a hill overlooking the 100 acres under his control. On Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the farm will be open with guided tours as part of “Elko Days” at Spring Creek. The public is invited to come out and see the many animals including, llamas, miniature horses and goats, fallow and red deer, Scottish Highland Cattle, Texas longhorns, Buffalo and such domestic animals as pigs, sheep and burros. Also on the farm are domestic, exotic and game birds.
25 YEARS AGOJune 20, 1996: Anna Urrizaga of Elko was recently touching up the mural “Our Roots Run Deep” and she estimated that the painting on the wall of the city’s handball court would be completed and covered next week. The mural will then be unveiled in a special ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. July 4, she said. The mural is of a painting she did from an old black and white photo of the Tree of Gernika in the Basque homeland. The tree is a symbol of freedom. Volunteers are helping her paint the mural.
June 24, 1996: The Rockets won the Major Division title as the Elko County Little League Softball program wrapped up its league tournament at Newton Field. The Rockets, the major’s regular season champions, gathered an 8-4 lead after two innings of play against the Coyotes and held on to win the game, 17-8. Members of the winning team are Jessica Hood, Christina Lespade, Angela Johnson, Olga Hernandez, Shilo Smith, Robbi Phillips, Stephanie Herr, Stacy Elliott, Kylee Anderson, Jessica Tilley vand Tess Knight. Coaches for the Rockets are Roy Herr and Dale Johnson with Lela Hernandez as manager.