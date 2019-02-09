125 YEARS AGO February 3, 1894: There are now four patients in the County Hospital. For the year ending February 1st, 1894, the number of different visitors and callers at the Hospital was 147 — 73 ladies and 74 gentlemen.
———
Henry Freudenthal and Max Schoen arrived in Elko from Mountain City Monday night. They left Mountain City a week ago last Saturday, but the snow was so deep on the first portion of the route they made slow progress. They went to San Francisco yesterday morning to take in the Midwinter Fair.
———
Hock Mason is arranging to ship four cars of horses to Kansas City, Missouri. They are young animals, four and five years old, and weigh from 1,150 to 1,400 pounds each.
———
Dr. C.F. Moore, Elko’s old and reliable dentist, returned home Monday. The Dr. has been in Philadelphia for the last six months taking a special course in dentistry, and returns home to remain permanently. The Doctor’s office is at his residence, where he can be found day and night.
100 YEARS AGO
February 3, 1919: Chas. B. Evans, who has recently been discharged from an eastern training camp, is here attending to legal matters. He recently bought a ranch in the northern part of the county, on the North Fork above the Rancho Grande, and will give it his entire attention. He is from Palo Alto, Cal.
February 5, 1919: Sheriff Harris and Deputy Harbin were called to the vicinity of the Devil’s Gate ranch yesterday to investigate a bunch of horses that are being driven across the state by two unknown men. From the fact that the men are traveling at night and avoid the main traveled highways, and that it is a time of year when horses are not usually taken across the mountains, the officers are inclined to believe that the bunch consists of stolen animals that are being taken to the railroad for shipment. The officers are hot on their trail and should overtake them sometime today.
February 7, 1919: Have you lost your dog? Marshall Cotant is carrying a shot gun around with him these days, and every once in a while we hear a bang. Last night a strange dog got into the Mayer lobby and created quite a sensation by having a fit. It took about two minutes for the dog to clear the room, and when the officer arrived the doggie was waltzing around the middle of the room all by itself. The dog was killed. Some people say it was rabid, while others say it was just simply having a good time, and had picked up one of those toothpicks made out of a whiskey barrel.
———
L.F. Hatch of Metropolis, is attending to business matters here today. He has issued a general invitation to the hunters of Elko to come to Metropolis and take part in a rabbit drive, and promises them plenty of sport. The other night, just to illustrate how plentiful the rabbits are in that section, one of the hunters there hid in a hay stack, waiting for the furry pests to come in. He had but 25 shells, and by 11 o’clock had killed 34 rabbits. They came in so thick and fast that he got from three to four at a shot. They have shipped this winter to the San Francisco market, more than 8,000 rabbits, which being $3.25 per dozen.
75 YEARS AGO
February 3, 1944: The pupils of the grammar school, kindergarten to eighth grades inclusive, have contributed $61.80 to the president’s birthday fund for infantile paralysis victims. The children were requested to make only a dime contribution. Many gave more. The amounts given by classes is shown; kindergarten $5.28, first grade $11.21, second grade $4.50, third grade $8.92, fourth grade $6.41, fifth grade $6.93, sixth grade $5.53, seventh grade $7.82, eighth grade $5.20, making a total of $61.80. LaVerne Crosson and Barbara Hoffman had complete charge of all the collections.
February 7, 1944: Dr. C.E. Secor, county physician, who has the county farm under his supervision, received an urgent call Saturday and hastened out to the farm. Arriving there he found four patients eagerly awaiting his arrival, but was at a loss at just what to do, as all of them were suffering from ailments due to old age. Here is the list of them and their ages: Bill Anderson, 102 years; W.N. VanWinkle, past 96; Mrs. Alice Canfield, 93; Joe Gilfoyle, 84.
February 9, 1944: The board of county commissioners at their meeting Monday raised the salaries of all the employees at the general hospital to a point somewhat near what is paid elsewhere. Miss Marie Herbster, superintendent of the hospital, was given a $25 raise, as was also her assistant, Mrs. Malena Kelly, whose salaries now reach $175 monthly. Each of the nurses, now getting $110 a month will be paid $125. All other employees of the institution were given a $25 raise. The salaries of the employees of the Elko county farm were each given a $15 raise.
50 YEARS AGO
February 3, 1969: Elko County Assessor John Moschetti, announced today his office has issued a total of 8,700 new license plates; and he estimates only four percent of the county’s vehicle owners have failed to comply with the Jan. 31 deadline. Of the plates issued to date, 4,850 were for passenger vehicles, 2,850 for trucks, 750 for trailers and 250 for motorcycles.
February 6, 1969: Plans to open two new banking offices in Elko — one at Fourth and Idaho Streets and one at Elko Shopping Plaza were announced today by the First National Bank of Nevada. Ron Wetzel manager for First National in Elko, said banking offices now at Fifth and Railroad Streets will be moved to the new Fourth and Idaho location, the original site of the burned out J.C. Penney Co. in Elko.
February 8, 1969: Sale of Huntsman’s Rite-way Hardware and Sporting Goods store was announced today by the new owner, Bill Melton. Jess Huntsman, founder of the business, will continue association with the store for an indefinite period of time. Huntsman established the store 24 years ago at a location now occupied by Sprouse-Reitz, four years after opening the business, he moved to the store’s current location on Fifth Street.
25 YEARS AGO February 3, 1994: Elko County Commission voted unanimously yesterday to seek land within the county suitable for a fire fighting school and the Box K Ranch east of Carlin is on a list of sites under consideration. Assistant County Manager Dale Armstrong said the Dodd-Beals Fire Protection Training Academy, currently located north of Reno in Stead, recently announced plans to relocate. Armstrong explained several requirements Elko County would need to meet in order to qualify for the new school. The site would require about 100 acres of land served by water and electricity. In addition the county would have to agree to keep a three-mile radius surrounding the site free from residential development. The site also must be within 30 miles of an airport, hotels and restaurants to accommodate students attending the school. The academy presently employs 25 full-time staff and 100 part-time instructors. The academy is one of only two schools of its kind in the nation, the other being in Texas.
February 4, 1994: More than 100 people and several wolves jammed city hall yesterday during an emotional three-hour discussion of a new county animal control ordinance. Spring Creek resident Nikki Winkelmann, who raises domesticated wolves, brought several of her animals to demonstrate that they could be safely kept as pets. Deputy District Attorney Mike Memeo, who helped draft the new 23-page ordinance, explained its purpose was to control stray dogs and cats, and limit the kinds of wild animals that could be owned as pets.
February 5, 1994: Elko Discount Satellite TV, a local satellite television dealer, has been authorized by Direct TV Inc., a unit of GM Hughes Electronics, to sell the Direct TV entertaining service here. Direct TV entertainment programming will be delivered nationwide via satellite, and received by 18-inch satellite dishes installed in homes throughout the country. It will deliver approximately 150 channels of popular cable networks.
