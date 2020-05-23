Rewrite: News from past issues

May 17, 1920: The little twin sons of Fire Engine Driver Talley, in order to see their father come out of the fire house on a run to a fire, thought they would start a little blaze themselves Saturday afternoon. They gathered a quantity of leaves and trash that had been thrown from a yard into the alley in the rear of the Christian Science church and piled it against the garage of Sam Furniss. The fire was started and had gained considerable headway, when seen by Stanley Rigsby, who immediately gave the alarm. The little boys stayed long enough to see that the fire wasn’t going to be big enough to call their daddy out, when they raced down the alley with Mrs. Furniss in hot pursuit, but the boys escaped, and probably this will be the first intimation that Fire Driver Talley will have that his boys wanted to see him in action.