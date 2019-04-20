125 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1894: Fresh ranch eggs, 20 cents a doz.; fresh ranch butter, 20 cents per pound; potatoes, 1 cent per pound; at J.L. Porter’s, Deeth, Nevada.
———
At the regular meeting of Elko Lodge No. 18, I.O.O.F., Saturday evening the following members were elected as representatives to the Grand Lodge, which meets in Virginia City on the 19th of June: Edgar Reinhart, John Hibbets, George Russell, A.W. Hesson, E.S. Farrington and W.W. Booher.
———
The Times-Review says spiritual séances resulted in a family row in Tuscarora during which an individual so far forgot his manhood as to knock his mother-in-law insensible with a blow of his fist.
———
Mr. and Mrs. Charles G. Smith returned from their wedding trip on Thursday evening’s train.
———
The members of the grand jury, from the outside, have all returned to their homes.
100 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1919: T.S. Parks has sold the Park’s Station to the Union Land & Cattle company and has bought the “Daddy” Baker ranch, just this side of Gold Creek. The station will be closed to the public, and one of the old landmarks of pioneer days will pass away. The station was one of the regular stopping places on the way to the northern part of the county until the advent of automobiles, but with the passing of the old fashioned stage and big horse teams the public had no occasion to stop enroute to the northern points.
———
Shearing is on in full blast at the shearing pens west of town, and it is expected that fully 50,000 sheep will be handled this spring at this point.
———
Now that spring is here, it would be a good move on the part of the city dads to compel the people to clean up their back yards. There are some of the alleys in town that should receive immediate attention along with the general clean-up movement.
April 19, 1919: A deal was closed yesterday whereby the Dupont Drug company secured the desirable VanDrillen property, on the corner of Fourth and Idaho streets, the purchase price being $6,500 for a 50-foot lot, 100 feet deep. Manager Dupont said this morning that the property was purchased with a view of erecting a large and handsome store building in the future, as their business had grown to such an extent that their present quarters were too small to handle the trade, and the new building would be a modern drug store, second to none in the state.
———
Emmet Bachman has taken over the lease on the Nevada livery barn from Nels Fauerby, and will take possession about the first of the coming month. Mr. Fauerby expects to go to the new strike in the Divide district, as he formerly lived there for a number of years.
75 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1944: August Rohwer, forest ranger, and Harold Hansen of the forest service left Elko this morning for Gold Creek where they will open the road to Rowland. The road has been impassable for motor vehicles because of the deep snow.
———
Airplane stamp two in ration book 3 will be valid for a pair of shoes beginning May 1, the OPA announced today. The new stamp, together with airplane stamp one will be good for an indefinite period.
April 18, 1944: Three Elko county brothers are doing their part to bring the war to an early end.
They are Sam, Joe and Hugh McMullen, sons of Mrs. Sam McMullen, their father having died some months ago. Pvt. Sam McMullen is in the army air force. He is at an aerial gunnery school in Las Vegas, Nev. He just completed his basic training at Amarillo, Texas. S/Sgt. Joe McMullen is with the U.S. Marines. He’s mixing it with Tojo in the South Pacific. Ensign Hugh McMullen is a supply officer in the U.S. Navy and at present is at sea in the Atlantic.
April 20, 1944: Every Nevadan has been asked by Gov. E.P. Carville to kneel in prayer in their homes and to assemble in churches when it is announced that the invasion of Europe has started.
50 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1969: “Nevada’s Northeastern Frontier,” a history by Edna B. Patterson, Louise A. Ulph and Victor Goodwin, is scheduled for publication on May 20, according to an announcement by Western Printing and Publishing Co. of Sparks. The publisher describes the work as a “well-documented history, compiled from interviews, diaries, photographs, maps, records, newspapers, unpublished reminiscences and other source material (which) painstakingly strives for accuracy and overall truth in readable form. The volume is to be published in a special limited first issue of 500 numbered, autographed, deluxe copies, and a regular edition of 500. The special issue will be available by advance order at $17.50 per copy; and the regular edition will be sold for $12.50.
———
Fire completely destroyed a large barn and a two-room bunkhouse yesterday morning on the Jess Sustacha Ranch near Lamoille. The buildings were on the unit known as the Coffin place. Several animals in the barn were safely removed before the flames engulfed the 50 x 100-foot structure. A brother, Joe Sustacha, who operated a separate ranch in the Lamoille area, suffered a similar loss last Dec. 28, when fire destroyed a large shop on his ranch, about two miles from the buildings razed yesterday.
April 17, 1969: Sale of a portion of the Allied Ranch in northern Elko and Humboldt Counties to Ellison Ranching C. at Tuscarora was announced here today by Fred Harris of the Nevada Ranch Service. Harris reported the sale included the Upper and Lower Clover Ranches, the Desmond Ranch, the Bacon Ranch and deeded range lands and federal range rights in a 40-mile long area bounded on the south by the Western Pacific Railroad right-of-way in the vicinity of Valmy and on the north by the IL Ranch and the edge of the Owyhee Desert.
25 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1994: Gustin Corporation won approval of its change of zoning request last night and will bring Spring Creek a new shopping plaza off Lamoille Highway adjacent to Sage Elementary school. Elko County Commission voted 4-1 to sustain a decision made more than a year ago by Elko County Planning Commission to allow the new development. The commissioners, however, attached several conditions. Bottari and Associates Realty of Wells and Gustin Corporation of Elko are planning to build the plaza on 15 acres of land across Boyd-Kennedy Road from the school. The shopping area may include a nursery, hardware store, auto service center, day care center, athletic club, fast food restaurant and bowling alley.
April 19, 1994: Local U.S. Forest Service officials encouraged area forest service users to send written comments on the agency’s proposed rule changes to their national office in Washington, D.C. The forest service proposed expanding its power and creating new regulations in the Feb. 16 Federal Register. The new rules would create a national forest service police force and prohibit alcohol, discharging firearms near campgrounds and collecting fossil and mineral specimens on land administrated by the forest service. Also under the new regulations, ranchers could be penalized for stray livestock found on forest service land and travelers could be fined for making ruts in muddy roads.
April 20, 1994: Elko cowboys and cowgirls cleaned up last weekend at the Douglas County High School Rodeo by winning five of the 12 events and placing in the top of three others. Elko students claimed two titles and Wells won three. Leading the way was Cody Winchell of Wells, who won the barrel racing and pole bending events as well as claiming all-around cowgirl honors.
The bull riding was won by Wells cowboy Mike Morrison and Chaz Mitchell of Elko won the bareback event and sophomore Justin McDermitt and freshman Jason Jones won the team roping.
