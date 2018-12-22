125 YEARS AGO
December 16, 1893: Dewar has moved his Soda Works to the lot adjoining his dwelling.
The new Episcopal church is almost completed. It is an imposing structure.
The Sheehan Sisters have a very handsome display of toys and dolls in their new show window.
The Elko Pleasure Club will give a reception and dance at Freeman Hall on Thursday evening, December 28th.
The Christmas Tree will be at the new Episcopal church on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th. The exercises will begin at 6 o’clock, and everybody is invited to attend.
100 YEARS AGO
December 16, 1918: Walter Rutledge and family have leased one of Mr. Noble’s farms and will make Lamoille their home for a while.
This is the last day you can pay your taxes, and Tax Collector Miller is being flooded with checks, paper money, gold and silver until but the top of his head is showing. At noon today he was behind more than 600 receipts and says it will be week before he knows where he is at, but from all indications the delinquent tax list will be smaller this year than a year ago.
December 17, 1918: Mrs. Byron Morse and Family of seven children, who have been sick with the influenza, are reported to be much better today.
December 18, 1918: It has been reported in an unofficial manner that the mask order will be modified and that after next Saturday people will not be compelled to wear them on the street, but must wear them when attending the picture show or other public gatherings.
Messrs. E.C. Riddell and W.J. Smiley are in town supervising the unloading of a carload of wheat shipped from Starr Valley to the Elko Milling Company.
75 YEARS AGO
December 21, 1943: R.W. Haddow, who superintends the ice harvest for the Pacific Fruit and Express at Carlin, announced today that 125 Mexican nationals are being brought to Carlin this year to put up the ice. He says the ice is about 9 inches in thickness now. Some ice was lost during the recent rain storm, but it will build up rapidly with the proper weather.
Charging violation of price ceiling on 12 out of 16 items checked on December 5, a license warning notice has been issued to the M.W. Johnson store in Montello, by the Nevada district office of price administration. If after receiving the warning notice the store violates any price regulation or schedule of OPA, license to sell commodities and services may be suspended for a maximum period of 12 months, during which no rational commodities may be offered for sale.
December 22, 1943: Bomber Bond Sales in Elko totaled $9,526.25 for the week of December 8-17. The Federated Women’s Clubs are collecting receipts for bonds which will be applied to “Nevada” Bomber Bonds, reports Mrs. A.J. Sharp, chairman of Federated clubs for Elko county bomber drive. The sale of $300,000 worth of bonds will mean that a bomber will be named “Nevada.”
Two billion ration tokens will begin flowing into circulation throughout the country February, bringing several changes in rationing food. The tokens, slightly small than a dime, will be worth one point each. They will be given as change by retailers for the familiar ration stamps. Red tokens will be given as change in meat purchases, and blue for processed foods. The tokens will have no expiration date. However, tokens will be given as change only in connection with purchases. OPA estimates that with the use of tokens ration book four will last about two years. At least three books would be required during this period without tokens.
50 YEARS AGO
December 16, 1968: Don Elser, a member of the Elko High School faculty, was awarded a national travel scholarship for being one of six outstanding vocational agricultural teachers in the nation. Elser, and the five other delegates, will make a nationwide tour of agriculture in the summer of 1969. The all-expense trip will cover a variety of farms across the country displaying modern systematic production methods.
December 19, 1968: An Air-West turbo-prop F-27 stopped yesterday in Elko on a test run conducted in connection with a proposed lease of Air West aircraft to United Air Lines for the flight through Elko. The 40-passanger plane touched down here about 11 a.m. and stayed for more than half an hour while Air West officials briefed local United personnel on the aircraft.
December 21, 1968: Elko High School’s Band of Indians missed its chance to play in the Presidential Inaugural Parade next month because of a lack of funds. Col. Miller, director of Nevada’s participation in the parade, announced Western High School in Las Vegas has been named to represent the state because representatives of the school had guaranteed the approximately $20,000 necessary to send a band to the Washington D.C. event. Bands from both Elko and Ely had been under consideration by Col. Miller; but a guarantee of the money for the trip was a prerequisite for the selection.
25 YEARS AGO
December 17, 1993: Elko Enterprises and Mary Ellis Hogan announced today they have entered into a contract to sell the historic Commercial Hotel to Full House, owned by Jack and Marcy Simon of Las Vegas. The Commercial Hotel turned 100 years old in July and is now beginning a new era under the management of Marcy and Jack Simon. Before 1893, the Commercial was preceded in its location by the Humboldt Lodging House. According to Courtney Welch, the lodging house, a wooden building containing just a few rooms, was torn down by Jack Abel in order to build a two-story brick building. Part of the original building still is intact today, encompassing the main entrance on Fourth Street, the slot area and part of the coffee shop.
December 18, 1993: A new Mexican restaurant, 9 Beans and a Burrito, is scheduled for a sneak preview Tuesday, and the grand opening will be Wednesday at Suite 120 of the Elko Junction shopping center on Mountain City Highway. The family-owned restaurant will feature a traditional Mexican menu, including homemade tortillas and salsa, said Juan Nunez Jr. There also will be such specialities as tamales and borracho beans. The restaurant will offer takeout as well as sit-down dining with an emphasis on quick-service.
December 22, 1993: Employees from the Nevada Department of Transportation and Harker and Harker Electrical Company of Reno yesterday installed the long-awaited traffic lights at the busy intersection of Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek Parkway and Jiggs Highway. Employees used a crane to install the lights, which were scheduled to begin blinking yellow today. The blinking mode will continue for two weeks, while residents get used to the addition of the signals. The lights should be in full operation Jan. 4.
