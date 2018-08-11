125 YEARS AGO
August 5, 1893: Last week a fire destroyed the dwelling house of Fred Scott in Mound Valley, leaving the family without a thing, all their furniture and clothing going up in the flames.
The front of the Commercial Hotel has been considerably improved by a neat sign. Johnny Abel proposes to keep up with the procession.
W.M. Biggs and family started for Lovelock last Saturday. They go by way of Tuscarora and Paradise Valley, striking the Humboldt river at Winnemucca.
George Anderson and family went camping Wednesday morning. They will pitch their tent on Austin Gilruth’s meadow, about 16 miles north of Weilands.
The weather has been decidedly warm this past week, the thermometer ranging from 100 to 103 in the shade.
100 YEARS AGO
August 5, 1918: A deal was completed this forenoon whereby Dr. John E. Worden and Frank Byrne bought the Taber addition of Elko from Joe Taber and Nick Simeson, consisting about 30 acres of land just north of the city on which is located the Indian village.
August 6, 1918: This morning the registration books in the county clerk’s office showed that but 1,289 had registered in the county. As there are nearly 5,000 voters in the county this registration is small and some means should be taken to get the people out in the next few days, as the primary registration books close a week from today, on August 13th.
August 7, 1918: The board of highway commissioners met in regular session. Present: J.G. Gregory, chairman; H.J. Jones, Fred C. Voight, W.M. Weathers, E.P. Carville, together with S.C. Shirley, the road supervisor. The following business transacted: It was moved, seconded and carried that the sum of $500 be and the same is hereby set aside out of the general county road fund for the purpose of assisting in the construction of a road down the Bruneau river from what is known as Mud Springs to the P.R. Prunty ranch on said river. The amount is to be used in connection with labor, material and donations of other parties for the above purposes as it appears to the board that no sufficient road exists between said points and people living in the vicinity mentioned are compelled to carry in their supplies on pack animals.
August 8, 1918: George Hennen is in today from his ranch in Pleasant Valley. He says that the hay harvest in that section of the county is well along, but that the crop will not be quite up to average. He has 100 acres of wheat which gives promise to be a good yield.
75 YEARS AGO
August 5, 1943: Evidence of the good feeling between the city of Elko and the Western Pacific railroad company was seen recently in action taken by the railroad when the city asked for additional revenue from the water supplied the company. Members if the city council sent the railroad officials a letter stating they felt the city was entitled to increased payment for the water furnished to the railroad. No specific request was made, but the increased costs and the increase amount of water being used by the railroad was brought out. Within a short time a letter was received in reply saying that the railroad would increase its payments from $250 to $500 monthly for nine months of the year and from $300 to $600 for the three summer months when more water is used. — Editor’s note: Now if the Southern Pacific would graciously consent to the moving of the dump grounds everyone would be happy.
August 6, 1943: The Nevada Ram Sale, September 5th, at Elko, Nevada is proving a real war aid according to Joseph W. Wilson, county agent, and livestock superintendent at the Nevada Livestock Show, in that it saves sheepmen time, tires and gas in searching for better range rams for the range flocks in Northern Nevada. Blaine Austin of the Holland Livestock Commission Company and a buyer of over 100,000 lambs in Nevada each year stated that “Nevada lambs weigh 8 pounds more a head than they did a few years ago, and I attribute the increase weigh of the lambs, largely to the better bucks being sold at Nevada Ram Sale.”
August 9, 1943: Wreckage left by a crashed government bomber on the Western Pacific railroad tracks, seven miles north of Wendover air base, resulted in a costly railroad wreck last night at 9 o’clock. A fast moving W.P. freight, bound west, ran into the wreckage and the last unit of the railroad diesel was derailed. Twenty nine cars were telescoped into a hopeless mass as a result of the wreck. The train was carrying government war supplies. One of the members of the bomber crew, Lt. Richard L. Blue, was killed and 11 were injured. No member of the train crew was hurt.
50 YEARS AGO
August 5, 1968: Harold (Corky) Prunty whose career in the rodeo business has matched the history of the Silver State Stampede in Elko, announced here this weekend that he has sold his Diamond A Rodeo stock operation to Fred Dawson of Bishop, Calif. The sale to Dawson was effective July 14 and included all rodeo stock, two trucks, various rodeo equipment and future contracts for a price in excess of $50,000. Prunty operated in association with his brother, Frank, as Prunty Bros. Rodeos. That partnership was dissolved five years ago, with Frank producing Rodeo Cowboy Association union rodeos; and Harold producing Northwest Rodeo Cowboy union shows.
August 6, 1968: Demolition of the old Catholic Church on Court St. has led to the discovery of several items of historical interest hiding within a post of the stairway. The church building was moved to its Court St. location prior to 1912 after being moved from the corner of 6th and Idaho who local Presbyterians were building a new church. A 20” piece of board had the penciled inscription “this paast (sic) was built by April 2, 1917 by Jack Shepard, under instructions of A.G. Walls.” Walls, architect & builder, Elko, enclosed a business card on the back of which he wrote, this gallery was planned and built by A.G. Walls March 1917. Carpenters were Jack Shepard and Nichols, stained by A.G. Walls.” “Gallery” is interpreted to mean the choir loft of the old church.
August 8, 1968: The Nevada’s Driver’s License Division has moved its office from the Elko County Library to the old clinic building, 946 Idaho St. The office is open for Elko licenses from 8-12 and 1-5 on Mondays and Fridays.
25 YEARS AGO
August 7, 1993: The National Weather Service will begin construction within a year of a new office building in Elko as part of a national upgrade. Gerald Miles, area manager, said construction of the new building is scheduled to begin next spring and could be completed that fall. The new office will be located across Interstate 80 from Dewey’s auto dealership and the Elko Daily Free Press and will include a main building, storage building and an observatory. Miles said the new office will be staffed with between 15 and 20 employees and will serve central and northern Nevada. Current weather stations in Ely and Winnemucca will gradually be phased out once the new station is operational.
Lawyer Nancy Porter has opened her own general practice in the law office building at 1053 Idaho St. “This is just what I’ve always wanted to do, have my own practice,” said Porter, who was with the law firm of Puccinelli and Puccinelli for the past 2 ½ years. Prior to that, she was with the Oregon Attorney General’s Office in Salem, Ore, where she defended lawsuits brought against the state by convicted felons. Porter, an Elko native, said she came back to this area to be near family and friends.
August 10, 1993: Elko County School District will begin serving breakfast at four pilot schools this fall — Southside, West Wendover, Jackpot Combined and Owyhee Combined. “The board approved the program for all the schools, but we soon realized the project was too large scale with everything else going on, like the new Spring Creek High School. It’s just not a good idea to start such a large project when so many things are happening,” said Sandy Moore, food service director. Moore said the district will gradually phase the program into other elementary and combined schools in the district.
