125 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1894: The K. of P. cemetery has been moved to its new site adjoining the City cemetery.
———
Gardner & Son have just finished a very pretty picket fence around the Episcopal church.
———
Jake Nelson is making preparations for building a good-sized saloon and lodging house on the site now occupied by him, opposite the mill. Jake is one of Elko’s most enterprising citizens.
———
J. L. French came in from his placer mines Thursday evening. He reports the northern part of the county as quite lively, work on many of the placer claims having commenced. A small sized city has sprung up already on Van Duzer Creek, where the prospects are good for a prosperous season.
———
Postmaster Sherwood received a good sized safe from Tuscarora Monday.
100 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1919: The two airplanes that passed through here last Friday for Ogden, are due in Elko again this evening. Both the planes made a fast trip to Ogden, landing there safely in less than two hours, and gave an exhibition Saturday at the big “Golden Spike” celebration. They are returning this afternoon, and shortly after noon Sheriff Harris received a wire from Ogden that the two machines would start this afternoon on their return trip to Sacramento, and would stop in Elko overnight.
———
George A. Moody who has recently returned from the war is now with the A.W. Hesson company, and has charge of their automobile department. They have added the “Chevrolet” car to their line, and a carload of this popular auto has been received and several sold. George is a hustler, and before he went to war handled the Chevrolet and says that it is like coming back to his old love.
———
Judge P. A. McCarren, who has been retained by the defense in the Arnie Parus murder case, was an arrival yesterday to consult with Attorney Dysart, chief counsel in the case. This will be the second case to be tried at this term of the court, and will follow immediately after the Scott Griswold case.
May 14, 1919: Rt. Rev. Joseph S. Glass, D.D., bishop of Salt Lake, will preach and confirm a class at St. Joseph’s church, Friday evening. This is the first time the sacrament of confirmation has ever been given in Elko. Rev. Dr. Cotter, who gave a mission here, has been instructing the class for confirmation and organization the parish. Elko hopes to have a resident pastor soon.
75 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1944: The Wild Horse club and ranching property near Mountain City has been sold by Arthur Andrae and Manual Aguirre, partners. The new owners are George W. Ford, John E. Kirby and William E. Dufin of San Francisco. Andrae expects to purchase the lower Balbino Archibal ranch on Jack Creek, Balbino and his son Pio, will retain ownership of the upper ranch where the Jack Creek store is located. Property bought by the San Francisco interests was formerly part of the Emory Johnson ranch. While there has been some talk of the new owners having a club house on the property, no authoritative announcement has been made.
May 15, 1944: The precious knives which were sent by Elko county residents to the boys in the Pacific last year have been put to good use, Pfc. Bob Schultz told Syd Tremewan here last week. He had received the knife sent by Tremewan and when he learned he would be passing through Elko he arranged that they could meet. Private Schultz is on his way to a rest camp in Indiana, with a number of his buddies. They have earned a rest as some of them have been in the Pacific for three years.
Elko county had a splendid record for the number of knives donated and a number of Elko residents making such donations have received word from soldiers receiving them. A box of the knives collected by the Elko Daily Free Press, were pictured in the magazine, Life.
May 16, 1944: Last week’s visit to Elko by Norregaard, assistant state boy scout executive, brought good news for the Lamoille camp to be held this year from June 25th to July2nd, at a total cost of $8.50. In past years it has been the custom for members to pitch in and wash dishes after meals. Norregaard stated however, that this year an assistant will be employed by the cook, thus relieving the scouts of this chore.
50 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1969: A salary of $10,000 for beginning teachers in Nevada is possible in the foreseeable future, Gov. Paul Laxalt said Monday. Laxalt said under a new teacher’s salary index, it would be possible for a beginning pay of $10,000 to be raised to top of $17,000. The preset starting salary in an average of $6,000 statewide and will go to near $7,000 next year.
———
Howard Hickson, curator of exhibits at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City for the past four years, has assumed duties as director of the Northeastern Nevada Historical Museum in Elko. Announcement of the appointment was made today by Dr. Morris Gallagher, president of the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society.
May 14, 1969: City councilmen last night approved preliminary plans for a new swimming pool complex — scheduled for completion by early fall — and voted to move ahead with plans for a new airport terminal building.
The new swimming facility will include a 25-yard indoor pool, a 25-meter outdoor pool with an additional diving area, a wading pool and dressing rooms. The new complex will have approximately double the capacity of the existing pool in the city park.
The new terminal building will measure 60 by 100 feet and is designed to meet the needs of United Airlines or its successor for the next 10-15 years.
May 15, 1969: Elko High School’s Tim Gilligan added another honor today to his already overflowing trophy case when he was named to the 1969 Sunkist-Coach and Athlete Prep All-American Basketball Team. Gilligan who previously this year was named to the All-American football team, and All-State first team in both football and basketball was the lone Nevada player picked to the teams’ Top 100 All Americans.
25 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1994: More than 300 of Wendover High School’s 384 students walked out of school and down the street this morning in a nearly two-hour hour protest of the proposal to split Wendover’s school system. For the last five years Wendover students have been educated jointly by Elko and Tooele Counties, with elementary students attending class in West Wendover and junior and senior high students attending class on the Utah side. Yearlong negotiations between the Elko and Tooele School districts to keep the system united ultimately failed in March. Growing student population on the Nevada side of the border community is prompting the Elko County School District to build a new $7 million high school in West Wendover.
———
Spring Creek parents Tuesday voiced their concerns to Elko County School District trustees regarding the time frame for building a new junior high school. The junior high is presently in line on the district’s priority list, following a new school in West Wendover and preceding the new Clover Hills Elementary School in Elko.
May 14, 1994: A 300-foot by 400-foot area bounded to the north by Flagview Drive was set aside as park “open area” by the city council at its meeting Tuesday.
How the area will be used is still undecided, Elko native and firefighter Jerry Wornek, who pushed for the establishment of this area, told the council he would like to see it used for both junior and flag football. Currently, the football leagues, which have about 250 participants, play on converted baseball fields that are laid out partially in the dirt infields. Councilman Lee Hoffman told Wornek that the city does not have the means to fund the project, Wornek said sports complex supporters need to “take the bull by the horns.”
