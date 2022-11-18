Rice reappointed to American Folklife Center board

John Patrick Rice of Elko has been reappointed to the board of the American Folklife Center, and he is in good company.

Platinum-selling recording artist Natalie Merchant, musician and Macarthur Fellow Martha González, and community archiving scholar Ricardo L. Punzalan were appointed new members this week by the Library of Congress.

Each appointee will serve a six-year term, providing advice and policy direction for the center, which “documents and shares the many expressions of human experience to inspire, revitalize and perpetuate living traditions, and is charged with stewardship of archival collections, creation of publications and public programs, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.”

Rice and Merchant were both appointed by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York.

Rice is a professor of theater at Great Basin College and served on the board of trustees of Nevada Humanities for six years, the last two as its chair. As a member of the Elko City Council, he established the city’s Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee, which has recommended and funded several public art projects and humanities forums.

Rice is a frequent host at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko. As an actor he performed Off-Broadway and in regional theaters throughout the nation, including Boston and Washington, D.C. He also played roles in several New York-based daytime television series.

Merchant began her musical career in 1981 as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pop band 10,000 Maniacs. She started a solo career after leaving the band in 1994.

As an artist-in-residence with the Head Start Program in Troy, New York, Merchant created a multidisciplinary arts curriculum for preschoolers called The Mother Goose Project. She has also served on the New York State Council on the Arts, and won The Library Lion Award from the New York Public Library, The American Society of Authors Composers & Publishers Champion Award, and The John Lennon Real Love Award.

The American Folklife Center of the Library of Congress was created by Congress in 1976.