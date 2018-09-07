Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Turquoise

This automobile shined with a bright, turquoise paint job.

ELKO – The Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show runs through Sunday morning in the city park.

Registration is from 7-11 a.m. Saturday. A show and shine runs until 4 p.m., with judging from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The burnout contest is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at Mattie’s Bar & Grill. A dance will follow.

Sunday’s show and shine ends at 11 a.m., at which time awards will be given out inside the Elko Convention Center.

The Downtown Business Association’s Wine Walk is also hosting cars parked in the downtown area on Saturday. The Wine Walk begins at 4 p.m. at the Commercial Casino.

