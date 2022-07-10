ELKO -- The side saddle on display at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum at 542 Commercial St. is a unique version designed to allow women in the 18th,19th and early 20th centuries to ride horses.

The side saddle was seen to preserve a lady’s modesty as well as to allow her to ride a horse in a long skirt. Sitting aside while riding a horse dates to antiquity and was developed in Europe in the Middle Ages. It was first used in 1382 when Princess Anne of Bohemia rode across Europe to marry her betrothed, King Richard II.

Side saddle riding is a form of equestrianism that uses a type of saddle that allows a rider, usually female, to sit with both legs on one side of the horse rather than astride western-style (rider’s legs on each side of the horse).

In the 1830s Jules Peller invented a version of the side saddle with a second lower pommel mounted 10 degrees left of top dead center and curved upwards. The rider’s right leg hung around this pommel; the left leg hangs around the second pommel that is 20 degrees lower. The left foot is placed in the single stirrup on this side.

The second pommel was revolutionary, giving women additional security and freedom of movement when riding side saddle. It allowed them to stay on a horse at a gallop and to do fence jumping in fox hunting and show jumping.

Riding side saddle is as safe -- maybe safer -- than riding astride. Even riding a bucking horse, it is quite difficult for a horse to throw a rider from a side saddle.

Jane Riordan was a local Elko County rancher and one of the best businesswomen in the state. She rode “outlaw horses” on her ranch as well as in rodeo competitions. and was a bronc rider who pioneered riding bucking horses on a side saddle. She competed in bronc riding at various rodeos, including arenas in Nevada and California.

The Elko Free Press in an article dated March 29,1912 reported that she took first prize for bronco riding with side‐saddle, and second prize in the general bronco riding contest at the National Riding Contest held in Los Angeles.

Jane Alexander Baker Riordan was born in 1867 and lived awhile near Baker City, Oregon, until her parents sold the ranch and bought the Alexander Ranch (now the Keddy Ranch) on the North Fork of the Humboldt River. Jane’s first husband, Howard Baker died in 1906 and she then married Jim Riordan, whose ranch was on Van Duzer Creek near Mountain City. Jim died in a car wreck in 1923. Jane then carried on the ranching business until she sold the ranch just before her death in 1930.

The Riordans were active participants in the Garcia Wild West Rodeo in Elko which led Jane to compete in California in her favorite event of riding bucking horses side saddle. Photos of her riding side saddle and competing with the cowboys in the Garcia Rodeo can be seen at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum.

The Garcia Wild West Rodeo was held from 1912‐15 changed into Elko’s Silver State Stampede Rodeo, the longest running rodeo in the state.

Jane Riordan has been nominated to the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

Mary Branscomb, a local horsewoman, also has ridden side saddle as well as English and western saddles. She has donated to the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum a side saddle that was given to her after she used it riding in a patriotic parade in her hometown of Knox, Indiana at the age of 12. Branscomb, now 89, has ridden horses all her life, using an English saddle riding on Tennessee walking horses in jumper equestrian competition, including the cross-country phase of eventing (an equestrian competition that typically takes place over three days and includes the events of dressage, cross-country, and show jumping).

For many years, Branscomb taught basic horsemanship to Elko 4-Hers. Around 1970 her riding group demonstrated cross county riding including jumping in front of the grandstand at the Elko County Fair. Later she started the Ruby Mountain Handicap Riding Club for children with special needs. She also was an art teacher in the Elko County School District, teaching art at Grammar No. 2 and Northside.