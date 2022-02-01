Riverton honors Hometown Hero at EHS

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient in Elko was Roche (Rocky) Bush. He has been in the Elko community since 1972. For thirteen years, Bush was a math teacher at Elko Junior High and Elko High School, a football and golf coach, officiated the basketball games, and was on the Elko County Planning Commission. He also owned Fox Photo for 10 years.

Bush has spent numerus hours working to better things for the Elko community, one being the Elko SnoBowl. Since 1992, he has helped make the SnoBowl for winter and summer use what it is today. He has chosen to donate the $100 to the Elko SnoBowl.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.

