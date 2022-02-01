Riverton Honors Hometown Hero at SCHS

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient in Spring Creek was Sarah Goicoechea. She is the Executive Director for Communities in Schools and has been involved with the organization for 10 years. Communities in Schools is the nation’s leading evidence-based drop-out prevention organization. Locally they work inside seven schools and have just recently expanded their reach to five additional schools in Humboldt County. Goicoechea also coached PAL baseball for several years and was the Girls Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach at Spring Creek high school for eight years.

Goicoechea has chosen the Elko Committee Against Domestic Violence for her donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero, please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.

