Riverton honors Hometown Hero

Riverton Elko and the Star Hotel are excited to present the Riverton Hometown Hero Award tonight. During half time, we will be recognizing someone in the community for going above and beyond. We will present a $100 check to the organization or charity of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient was Paul McAnany. He has been in the Spring Creek community for 12 years and with the Elko County School District for 25 years. He taught at several Elko County Schools and has served as the Spring Creek elementary principal, the vice principal at Spring Creek High and is now the principal at Spring Creek High School.

Paul announced many play-by-play sports games, coached soccer, football and baseball. He and his wife Joli of 21 years have two amazing children: Raya, a freshman at Seattle University, and Robert, a junior at Spring Creek High.

McAnany has chosen National Hemophilia Foundation for his donation. Thank you, Paul, for all you do and for giving back to the Spring Creek youth year in and year out.

