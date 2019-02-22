ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Tuesday’s recipient was Heather Fonger. Heather is married to Mark and the proud mother of four sons. She has been volunteering her time with the music and theater departments at Spring Creek Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School and Spring Creek High School for the last seven years. Heather has been the pianist for the choirs and all of their concerts for Spring Creek Elementary, Spring Creek Middle School and Spring Creek High School. Moreover, Heather has been the pianist for theater productions at Spring Creek Middle School and Spring Creek High School. Heather has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Spring Creek High School Music Department.
