ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During half time they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.
A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Friday night’s recipient was Charlie Myers. Charlie is married to Tammy. They have one son, four daughters, and 20 grandchildren. Charlie is a radio personality at KRJC 95.3, with Elko Broadcasting Company. Charlie and his family have lived in Elko since 1971. He is a graduate of Central Texas College and a retired U.S. Army sergeant major.
Charlie has been involved in his community for some time, serving on the Elko City Council, Elko County Commission, Elko Chamber of Commerce and State of Nevada Economic Development Board. Charlie has coached Pop Warner Football, Girls Softball, Elko Babe Ruth Baseball and is presently coaching the Junior Rebels football team with the Elko Junior Football League.
He has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the Elko High School Choraliers Program.
