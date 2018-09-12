ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice.
They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Last Friday night’s recipient was Tom Reagan. Tom is married to Amy; they have a daughter who is a freshman at Spring Creek High school and a son who is attending UNR. Tom coached the Spring Creek High School Track team from 1998-2007. He was also instrumental in the impressive run of Girls State Champions from 2000-2006. He taught at GBC from 2007-2016. He is currently the dean of Arts and Science at GBC.
Tom has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the Spring Creek High School track team.
