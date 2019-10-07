{{featured_button_text}}
Riverton honors Hometown Hero
SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During half time they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Friday night’s recipient was Dale Johnson. Dale is married to Heather. They have five kids. Dale has lived in Elko since 2005. He works for the City of Elko. He enjoys everything football. Dale has been involved with the Junior Football League since 2010 and has served them in every position.

Dale has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Elko Junior Football League.

