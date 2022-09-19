Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient was Walt Lovell. He has six children: Kat, Ken, Karen, Kristin, Katie, and Stacy. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Walt moved to Elko in 1978 after teaching in Arizona for 10 years and was Director of Bands at Elko High School for 36 years.

Since retiring, he has been active as an arranger and composer, judge and mentor. Walt performs with the Elko Community Orchestra and has directed several musical productions for Great Basin College. He is on the board of the Elko Community concert Association and volunteers at the Terrace Senior Center. He was the voice of Spring Creek Spartans on KEAU for several years and actively supports music and sports programs in Elko County.

Walt and his wife Karen enjoy traveling when they can break away. Walt has chosen the Elko High School Band to receive the hundred-dollar donation.