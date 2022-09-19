 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Riverton honors Hometown Hero

  • 0
Riverton honors Hometown Hero

Walt Lovell was honored Friday night at Warrior Field for being a Riverton Hometown Hero.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient was Walt Lovell. He has six children: Kat, Ken, Karen, Kristin, Katie, and Stacy. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Walt moved to Elko in 1978 after teaching in Arizona for 10 years and was Director of Bands at Elko High School for 36 years.

Since retiring, he has been active as an arranger and composer, judge and mentor. Walt performs with the Elko Community Orchestra and has directed several musical productions for Great Basin College. He is on the board of the Elko Community concert Association and volunteers at the Terrace Senior Center. He was the voice of Spring Creek Spartans on KEAU for several years and actively supports music and sports programs in Elko County.

People are also reading…

Walt and his wife Karen enjoy traveling when they can break away. Walt has chosen the Elko High School Band to receive the hundred-dollar donation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exercise in fresh air

Exercise in fresh air

ELKO – Looking for a new exercise challenge? Try the outdoor Fitness Court at Angel Park.

Hot time at the Elko County Fair

Hot time at the Elko County Fair

ELKO — The 101st Elko County Fair held over the Labor Day weekend concluded after an event-packed four days of celebration, starting with the …

Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says

Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says

The wave of attempted book banning and restrictions continues to intensify, the American Library Association reported Friday. Numbers for 2022 already approach last year’s totals, which were the highest levels in decades. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” says Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. Friday’s announcement is timed to Banned Books Week, which highlights some of the most contested releases. It begins Sunday and will be promoted around the country through table displays, posters, bookmarks and stickers and through readings, essay contests and other events.

Nature Notes: A summer of friends

Nature Notes: A summer of friends

The Friends of the Ruby Mountains had a great summer season. They put on 11 events this summer and will finish up the season Saturday with a s…

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: 66% of under-30s struggle with ‘WFH Back’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News