Hometown Hero
Riverton and The Star Hotel have presented the final Riverton Home Town Hero Award of the football season. During half time they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Thursday night’s recipient was Krystal Keen. Krystal has a 2-year-old daughter, Kaiyah. She is going to school to receive a bachelor’s degree in education. She has coached volleyball for many years and has been Nevada’s Coach of the Year. She has also been heavily involved with Ruby Mountain Volleyball Club.

Keen has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Ruby Mountain Volleyball Club.

