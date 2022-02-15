 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverton honors Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero

Lina Blohm, third from right, was honored Friday at the Elko High School basketball game as a Riverton Hometown Hero.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient was Lina Blohm. She said she was honored to receive the Hometown Hero Award and wishes to express a very heartfelt “thank you” to Riverton Elko and Michelle Smith. It is her heroes, Blohm says, who have inspired her to do more for the community over the years, such as her family, Deborah, Nicole, Kristina, Christopher, her friends, the Winer girls, Sofia and Katharine, Ethan and Lenora DeGrazia of Blohm Jewelers. Whether as President of the Rotary Service Club, the Elko Swim Team, the Realtor Association, or the Chair of the Downtown Redevelopment Storefront project, or fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club of Elko, Lina is devoted to her town. She has chosen CASA for her donation!

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero? Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.

