ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Last Tuesday night’s recipient was Billy Webb. He is the proud father of two children and four grandchildren. Web is a veteran who served in Vietnam. He helped establish and worked with the Elko ambulance service from 1973 until 2008. He also started working for Elko County Coroner in 1973 and is still heavily involved. Webb started refereeing in 1974. He has refereed hundreds of basketball, baseball, football and softball games over his career. Moreover, he has donated countless hours to refereeing youth sports in our community. In his spare time he enjoys fly fishing, golfing and singing. Webb has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Horizon Hospice.
