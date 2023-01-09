Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient was Jan Petersen. Jan has been sharing local history with tours and programs for longer than she wants to admit. She says if you don’t retell these stories they get lost with time. Jan is the Museum Director of the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, has volunteered during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko for 25 years with the kids’ programs, and is involved with the Elko Downtown Business Association and their Ghost Tours. She is a third generation EHS alumni and proud of it.

Jan is very passionate about her career, her family, and our community. Thank you, Jan, for all that you continue to do! Jan has chosen the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum to receive the hundred-dollar donation. Jan says she couldn’t do all she does without the love and support of her husband Dennis.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.