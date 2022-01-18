Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

The Jan. 11 recipient is Rusty Bahr. Rusty has been the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Elko County for over 10 years. He and his wife Jessie have six children.

Rusty has spent numerus hours working to help make the Elko community a better place to live. He chairs the Nevada Gold Mines Community Development Committee, Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association, the Elko County Gold Basketball Club, and the Northeastern Nevada EMS Consortium, just to name a few.

Rusty has chosen the Igloo for his hundred-dollar donation.

