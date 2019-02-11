Try 1 month for 99¢
Jeff Sarbacker
SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Friday night’s recipient in Elko was Jeff Sarbacker. He is married to Kelly and they have two kids; TJ is attending school at the University of Nevada-Reno and a daughter who is a senior at EHS is also planning to attend UNR. Over the course of their time here, Sarbacker has coached kids in AYSO, PAL basketball, and Little League basketball and softball. He has been the PA announcer for both boys and girls EHS basketball and football for many years.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

He is also the varsity golf coach for the boys and girls teams. Sarbacker is also the sponsor of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honor society at EHS. He has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Mu Alpha Theta.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments