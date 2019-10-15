ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During half time they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.
A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Friday night’s recipient Robert Leonhardt. He is married to Rosa. They have three boys Adrian, Robert, Anthony and one daughter Kaylee. They own the Port of Subs west of town. They have been in Elko since 2011 and are heavily involved in youth soccer and concessions at softball tournaments. They love being part of the community and being able to do fundraisers for families or organizations. They have done fundraisers where they donated 20% of their sales to different causes. The most recent was for DeSean, who is a young boy that has been battling leukemia in Elko. They love being part of the Elko community and are very appreciative of the support that the area has shown for their family.
Robert has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to AYSO 556 Travel teams.
