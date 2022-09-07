Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient was Kristin Birdzell. She and her husband Chris have an amazing son and daughter. Kristin is a science teacher at Elko High School. Along with others, she helped to bring the much-needed new science building to fruition in 2021. Kristin also mentors new teachers and has created a pilot program to support early career teachers.

From coaching Little League to creating safe zones for all students, Kristin is very passionate about her career, her students, and helping people succeed. Thank you, Kristin, for all that you continue to do!

Kristin has chosen for the Elko High School Speech and Debate team to receive the $100 donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero, please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you to everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.