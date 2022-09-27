Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient in Spring Creek was Bonnie Bawcom. She and her husband Tate have three children: Alicia, Adam and Aymee, and are super proud of their three granddaughters. Bonnie serves on the Spring Creek Committee of Architecture, has been a Realtor for 19 years, and helps to educate and mentor new Realtors.

Bonnie loves the annual Bawcom Spook Loop, the Turkey Drive, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and photos with the Easter Bunny. She has chosen for the Elko Animal Shelter to receive the hundred-dollar donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.