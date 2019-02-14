Try 1 month for 99¢
Hometown Hero
SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award every week for the rest of the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them, presenting a $100 check to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

The Feb. 8 recipient was Ray Smith. Ray is married to Shyra and the proud father of Brady and Addison. He is a Spring Creek High School graduate from 2000. Ray coached Spring Creek varsity boys soccer from 2007 through 2011. Moreover, he has donated countless hours to refereeing and coaching youth sports in our community. Ray has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to NDOW’s youth education program.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments