Riverton honors Hometown Hero

Riverton honors Hometown Hero

Rick Longhurst was honored Saturday as a Hometown Hero.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Saturday’s recipient in Spring Creek was Rick Longhurst. He and his wife, Peggy, of 48 years have two sons. Rick manages Spring Creek Golf Course as the Director of Golf. Prior to working the Spring Creek Golf Course, Rick worked at the Winnemucca and Ruby View Golf Courses for many years. He is retiring at the end of this season with 50 years in the PGA.

Rick is especially proud of his goals while at the Spring Creek Golf Course: to increase tournaments, play, and for golfers to have fun! Rick has chosen for the Spring Creek Junior Golf Program to receive the hundred-dollar donation. Thank you, Rick, for all your hard work and dedication to the game of golf.



Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.

