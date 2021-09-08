Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient was Bill Hartsfield. He has been in the Spring Creek community for 25 years and has worked for the Spring Creek Association for 24 years.

Hartsfield has spent numerus hours working to better things for the community from the football and soccer fields to the golf course and the grounds. A couple weeks ago one of the new football fields was named after him.

Hartsfield is retiring from the Association at the end of this year and will be greatly missed. He and his wife Peggy are going to continue helping however they can in the Spring Creek community. He has chosen the Fisher House Salt Lake City for his donation.

