Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Tuesday night’s recipient was Paul Allen. He has been in Elko for 20 years and served as a teacher for 10 years and as the athletic administrator at Spring Creek High School for nine years. He has coached baseball, football, basketball, cross country, and the academic team.

A year ago, Allen became the director of secondary education at the Central office. He has gone above and beyond in his help with these kids over the years. He has three children, one who is a senior at Spring Creek High, and three stepchildren with his partner Krista Chamberlin, who is the principal at Northside Elementary.

Allen has chosen the local FISH for his $100 donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.