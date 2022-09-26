Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Friday night’s recipient at Elko High School was Bruce Fischer. He has four amazing children and has gladly opened his home over the years to help foster other youngsters, in hopes to providing a full family experience and love to all.

Bruce began his career at Elko High School as a math teacher in 1990. He is honored to have served with many great educators as Math Department Chair during his time at EHS. Bruce was also a part of students’ life’s outside of the classroom as an advisor to the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s club and serving as a coach in the football program and the basketball program for 30 years.

Bruce continues to use his coaching and teaching experience to coach youth soccer, basketball and baseball. He is very active with Calvary Baptist Church in Elko, serving in different ministry and leadership roles. He also serves with the Gideon International Camp here in Elko.

Bruce has chosen for DCFS (the Division of Child & Family Services) to receive the hundred-dollar donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated, from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.