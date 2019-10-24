ELKO – Riverton Elko’s Hometown Hero was honored posthumously on Friday night.
The award was in memory of Cindy Hansford, a longtime kindergarten teacher in the Elko County School District who died in August.
“We can all see Cindy Hansford is a hero to so many,” said the presenter. “From the multi generations of students from her 37 dedicated years of teaching to chaperoning and supporting the Choraliers and Marching Band, not to mention what she means to her family, friends and acquaintances.
“The multitude of stories of how she saved someone’s day with just a hug and reassuring talk are countless and touching. Mrs. Hansford was a beacon of kindness, love, and inspiration. She is a true hero. She provided a calm, loving, and reassuring presence which always came from the heart and her kindness was contagious.
“We are all a little better for being lucky enough to have known such an incredible soul. Knowing Cindy was a gift that can help us all to remember to be kind to one another, laugh often, and always celebrate Elvis’ birthday.”
Family members accepted the award.
“Her presence is deeply missed. She will continue to live on and be an inspiration for generations to come,” they said.
“On behalf of the entire Hansford family, we thank you for this great honor. Cindy would be so very proud and humbled.”
Riverton Elko presents a $100 check to each Hometown Hero recipient. The Hansford family chose for the donation to go to the Elko Bookmobile.
