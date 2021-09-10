Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Thursday night’s recipient was Lane Diedrichsen. He has been in the Elko community since 1983. He and his wife Tina are the owners of Pizza Barn.

Diedrichsen has spent numerus hours working to better things for the Elko community. He serves on the Elko Library and Elko Area Chamber boards and is a longtime member of Elko Rotary.

Lane, his wife Tina and their four golden retrievers have chosen to donate to the Justice for Stephanie fund, in honor of Lidia Betancourt and Elko Little League, to honor Joey Schweer. They were both longtime employees of Pizza Barn. Thank you, Lane, for all you do!

